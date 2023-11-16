Heavy Rains in the Horn of Africa Leave Over 100 Dead and 700,000 Displaced

2023-11-16 | 10:07
Heavy Rains in the Horn of Africa Leave Over 100 Dead and 700,000 Displaced
Heavy Rains in the Horn of Africa Leave Over 100 Dead and 700,000 Displaced

Floods hitting countries in the Horn of Africa have resulted in the death of at least 111 people, including 16 children, and the displacement of around 700,000 others due to heavy rains over the past few weeks, according to a non-governmental organization on Thursday. 
The climatic phenomenon "La Niña" has led to an increase in the volume of seasonal rains in the region, especially in Somalia, Ethiopia, and Kenya. 
The organization "Save the Children" stated that "heavy rains in northern provinces of Kenya and the capital Nairobi have caused widespread flooding, leading to the displacement of about 36,000 and the death of 46 people since the beginning of the rainy season less than a month ago."
 
 
 
AFP

World News

Horn of Africa

Rains

Weather

