Borrell stresses resolution for Palestine amid rising violence, calls for Israeli control of violence

2023-11-17
Borrell stresses resolution for Palestine amid rising violence, calls for Israeli control of violence
Borrell stresses resolution for Palestine amid rising violence, calls for Israeli control of violence

The EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, said on Friday that the Gaza war affirms the necessity of resolving the Palestinian Issue, with increasing settler violence in the West Bank.

He added: “We emphasized to the Israeli side the need to control the violence.”
 

