EU's Borell urges action on hostage release agreement and humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza

World News
2023-11-19 | 05:39
On Sunday, the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, stated that "the EU is exerting pressure on all parties to facilitate the hostage release agreement."

Borrell emphasized implementing the UN Security Council resolution regarding the humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.

