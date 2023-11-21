White House: Wagner Group prepares to provide "Hezbollah or Iran" with an air defense system

2023-11-21 | 14:06
White House: Wagner Group prepares to provide &quot;Hezbollah or Iran&quot; with an air defense system
0min
White House: Wagner Group prepares to provide "Hezbollah or Iran" with an air defense system

The White House announced on Tuesday that the Russian Wagner Group is gearing up to enhance air defenses for either Hezbollah in Lebanon or the Iranian regime, marking an "unprecedented defense collaboration" between two adversaries of the United States.

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby informed reporters that "our intelligence indicates that Wagner, directed by the Russian government, has been preparing to provide air defense capabilities either to Hezbollah or to Iran."


