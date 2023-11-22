News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
19
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
19
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Swiss Government plans to ban Hamas activities
World News
2023-11-22 | 08:53
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Swiss Government plans to ban Hamas activities
The Swiss government announced on Wednesday its intention to present a draft law by the end of February that prohibits Hamas activities within Switzerland.
In a statement, the government said, "The Federal Council has decided to draft a federal law banning Hamas, considering it the most appropriate response to the situation prevailing in the Middle East since October 7."
AFP
World News
Middle East News
Swiss
Government
Law
Hamas
Switzerland
Federal Council
Next
Russia welcomes humanitarian ceasefire
White House: Washington may once again classify the Houthis as a "terrorist organization"
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-11-14
Hamas government says death toll from Israeli bombing in Gaza hits 11,320
Middle East News
2023-11-14
Hamas government says death toll from Israeli bombing in Gaza hits 11,320
0
Middle East News
2023-11-14
Israeli army seizes control of several government buildings linked to Hamas in Gaza Strip
Middle East News
2023-11-14
Israeli army seizes control of several government buildings linked to Hamas in Gaza Strip
0
Middle East News
2023-11-13
Hamas government says all hospitals in northern Gaza Strip are out of service
Middle East News
2023-11-13
Hamas government says all hospitals in northern Gaza Strip are out of service
0
Middle East News
2023-11-10
Hamas Government: Israel strikes largest hospital in Gaza, 13 killed
Middle East News
2023-11-10
Hamas Government: Israel strikes largest hospital in Gaza, 13 killed
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
12:40
Finland to close all its border crossings with Russia except one
World News
12:40
Finland to close all its border crossings with Russia except one
0
World News
09:12
Macron receives Foreign Ministers from several Arab, Islamic countries
World News
09:12
Macron receives Foreign Ministers from several Arab, Islamic countries
0
World News
07:58
Switzerland agrees to export Leopard 2 battle tanks to Germany
World News
07:58
Switzerland agrees to export Leopard 2 battle tanks to Germany
0
World News
03:33
Paris 'hopes' for the release of French hostages in ceasefire agreement
World News
03:33
Paris 'hopes' for the release of French hostages in ceasefire agreement
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
09:18
Abdollahian: We are in Beirut to hold discussions with Lebanese authorities on how to achieve maximum regional security
Middle East News
09:18
Abdollahian: We are in Beirut to hold discussions with Lebanese authorities on how to achieve maximum regional security
0
Middle East News
2023-09-26
Israeli Minister in Saudi Arabia on the first public visit to the Kingdom
Middle East News
2023-09-26
Israeli Minister in Saudi Arabia on the first public visit to the Kingdom
0
Middle East News
2023-10-28
Hamas spokesperson to LBCI: hostages held by Hamas are considered guests until a ceasefire is reached
Middle East News
2023-10-28
Hamas spokesperson to LBCI: hostages held by Hamas are considered guests until a ceasefire is reached
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-19
Lebanon's Central Bank deputies: A closer look at their actions and motivations
Press Highlights
2023-07-19
Lebanon's Central Bank deputies: A closer look at their actions and motivations
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:44
Ceasefire in Gaza may extend to Southern Lebanon: LBCI Sources
Lebanon News
06:44
Ceasefire in Gaza may extend to Southern Lebanon: LBCI Sources
2
World News
14:06
White House: Wagner Group prepares to provide "Hezbollah or Iran" with an air defense system
World News
14:06
White House: Wagner Group prepares to provide "Hezbollah or Iran" with an air defense system
3
Press Highlights
00:44
Will Gaza's ceasefire be applied in South Lebanon?
Press Highlights
00:44
Will Gaza's ceasefire be applied in South Lebanon?
4
Press Highlights
02:18
Iranian Foreign Minister Abdollahian to visit Beirut in the upcoming hours
Press Highlights
02:18
Iranian Foreign Minister Abdollahian to visit Beirut in the upcoming hours
5
Middle East News
04:26
Hamas: Agreement on a ceasefire by both sides, cessation of military actions in all areas of Gaza Strip
Middle East News
04:26
Hamas: Agreement on a ceasefire by both sides, cessation of military actions in all areas of Gaza Strip
6
Middle East News
13:00
Hamas announces Gaza's death toll from the Israeli bombing surpasses 14,000
Middle East News
13:00
Hamas announces Gaza's death toll from the Israeli bombing surpasses 14,000
7
Lebanon News
03:17
Unraveling the South: Lebanon's 80th Independence Day amidst the tapestry of regional complexities
Lebanon News
03:17
Unraveling the South: Lebanon's 80th Independence Day amidst the tapestry of regional complexities
8
News Bulletin Reports
10:48
Journalistic martyrdom: Farah Omar's lasting impact on Machgharah
News Bulletin Reports
10:48
Journalistic martyrdom: Farah Omar's lasting impact on Machgharah
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More