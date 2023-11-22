Swiss Government plans to ban Hamas activities

2023-11-22 | 08:53
Swiss Government plans to ban Hamas activities
Swiss Government plans to ban Hamas activities

The Swiss government announced on Wednesday its intention to present a draft law by the end of February that prohibits Hamas activities within Switzerland. 

In a statement, the government said, "The Federal Council has decided to draft a federal law banning Hamas, considering it the most appropriate response to the situation prevailing in the Middle East since October 7." 

