A speech by Mahmoud Abbas and Isaac Herzog at the COP28 conference on Friday

Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas are set to deliver speeches during the Climate Conference "COP28" in Dubai on Friday, attended by over 140 world leaders, according to the United Nations on Tuesday.



Two days before the opening of the "COP28" conference hosted by the United Arab Emirates, the UN released a list containing names of leaders who wish to speak for no more than three minutes before the assembly.



Among the speakers on Friday, the first day of the two-day "COP28" summit, are Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Jordan's King Abdullah II, Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Kenyan President William Ruto, Brazilian President Luis Inácio Lula da Silva, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.



Buckingham Palace announced on November 1 that King Charles III will deliver a speech at the opening of the climate conference.



The full program for the opening day of the conference on Thursday has not yet been released.



Other notable speakers during the conference include Pope Francis, a first-time participant in a climate COP, Senegalese President Macky Sall, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Indonesian President Joko Widodo.





AFP