Ten Northern European countries to strengthen military presence in Baltic

World News
2023-11-29 | 03:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Ten Northern European countries to strengthen military presence in Baltic
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Ten Northern European countries to strengthen military presence in Baltic

Ten Northern European countries, members of the Joint Expeditionary Force, decided on Tuesday to activate a 'defense clause' that involves deploying additional military assets to protect underwater infrastructure in the Baltic Sea, where several incidents have occurred recently.
 

World News

European

Countries

Military

Baltic

LBCI Next
G7 calls on Houthis to stop threatening maritime transport
US military aircraft with 8 aboard crashes into sea off Japan
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-09-19

European Council president calls on Baku for 'immediate' halt to its military operation in Nagorno-Karabakh

LBCI
World News
05:50

One fatality confirmed in the US military plane crash off Japan's coast

LBCI
World News
02:27

US military aircraft with 8 aboard crashes into sea off Japan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:56

Israel's dilemma: Stalled military success against Hamas fuels calls for truce extension

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:51

Blinken says he will focus on truce extension during visit to Israel

LBCI
World News
06:40

Ukraine downs 21 drones during Russian night attacks

LBCI
World News
05:50

One fatality confirmed in the US military plane crash off Japan's coast

LBCI
World News
05:50

Turkey expects to ratify Sweden accession to NATO ‘within weeks’

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:39

Le Drian meets Army Commander: Discussions on Lebanon's situation and southern developments

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-20

Silenced solidarity: How democratic nations restrict pro-Palestine protests

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-24

Lebanon participates in the Jerash International Festival with the Seniors and Art of Joy team

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-01

Lebanon welcomes UN resolution on Gaza humanitarian relief

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:35

UN Resolution 1701: An urgent review of Lebanon's commitment amidst southern tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:45

France and Saudi Arabia join efforts for Lebanon’s stability

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:09

Israeli army: Threat along the Lebanese border significantly decreased, but the situation remains volatile

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:47

LBCI sources: Israeli soldiers open fire close to Lebanese Army patrol

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:39

Kataeb Party raises alarms over Hezbollah's continued presidential 'control'

LBCI
Middle East News
13:01

Axios citing an Israeli official: Israel is ready to extend the truce for nine days if Hamas releases ten hostages every day

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:56

Israel's dilemma: Stalled military success against Hamas fuels calls for truce extension

LBCI
Middle East News
08:49

231 Palestinians killed in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem: UN

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More