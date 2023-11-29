News
Ten Northern European countries to strengthen military presence in Baltic
World News
2023-11-29 | 03:11
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Ten Northern European countries to strengthen military presence in Baltic
Ten Northern European countries, members of the Joint Expeditionary Force, decided on Tuesday to activate a 'defense clause' that involves deploying additional military assets to protect underwater infrastructure in the Baltic Sea, where several incidents have occurred recently.
World News
European
Countries
Military
Baltic
