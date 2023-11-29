News
Blinken says he will focus on truce extension during visit to Israel
World News
2023-11-29 | 06:51
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Blinken says he will focus on truce extension during visit to Israel
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated on Wednesday that he will seek to extend the truce in Gaza during his upcoming visit to Israel.
Blinken clarified after a NATO meeting in Brussels, "Looking at the next couple of days, we'll be focused on doing what we can to extend the pause so that we continue to get more hostages out and more humanitarian assistance in."
AFP
World News
Middle East News
US
Secretary Of State
Antony Blinken
Truce
Gaza
Israel
Next
Germany warns of 'real' danger of Islamic attacks due to Israel-Hamas war
Ukraine downs 21 drones during Russian night attacks
Previous
