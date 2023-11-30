News
Former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger dies aged 100
World News
2023-11-30 | 03:01
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger dies aged 100
The former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger has passed away at the age of one hundred, according to his foundation.
The consulting foundation stated in a press release that Kissinger, who served as Secretary of State during the presidencies of Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford, playing a pivotal diplomatic role during the Cold War, "passed away Thursday at his home in Connecticut."
World News
Variety and Tech
US
Henry Kissinger
Death
