China calls for sustained humanitarian truce in Israel-Hamas conflict

2023-11-30
China calls for sustained humanitarian truce in Israel-Hamas conflict
China calls for sustained humanitarian truce in Israel-Hamas conflict

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has called for the immediate establishment of a "sustainable humanitarian ceasefire" between Israel and the Hamas movement.

The ministry also stated that "the conflicting parties must immediately establish a permanent and sustainable humanitarian ceasefire."
 

