Philippines announces elimination of small armed Islamic group in south

World News
2023-12-02 | 11:20
Philippines announces elimination of small armed Islamic group in south
Philippines announces elimination of small armed Islamic group in south

The Philippine army announced on Saturday that an airstrike resulted in the killing of 11 armed Islamists, leading to the elimination of one of several small armed groups operating in the southern part of the country.

World News

Philippines

Army

Islamist

