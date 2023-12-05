News
COP28 pledge to curb cooling emissions backed by 63 countries
World News
2023-12-05 | 11:59
COP28 pledge to curb cooling emissions backed by 63 countries
The United States, Canada and Kenya were among 63 countries to join a pledge on Tuesday to deeply cut cooling-related emissions at the United Nations climate summit in Dubai.
The Global Cooling Pledge marks the world's first collective focus on climate-warming emissions from cooling, which includes refrigeration for food and medicine and air conditioning.
Reuters
World News
COP28
US
Climate
Climate Change
Next
Russia Confirms Intercepting 35 Drones Over Crimea and the Sea of Azov
United States requests Israel to allow more fuel into Gaza Strip
Previous
