Britain declares new sanctions targeting Russian military supply chains

Britain announced on Wednesday new sanctions on 46 individuals and groups from various countries, stating their involvement in military supply chains to Russia and aiding in its continued invasion of Ukraine.



The British Foreign Ministry said those subjected to sanctions include entities operating in China, Serbia, and Uzbekistan.



It added that the sanctions also target companies in Belarus, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates that continue to support Russia's unlawful invasion of Ukraine.



Reuters