Britain declares new sanctions targeting Russian military supply chains
World News
2023-12-06 | 06:31
Britain declares new sanctions targeting Russian military supply chains
Britain announced on Wednesday new sanctions on 46 individuals and groups from various countries, stating their involvement in military supply chains to Russia and aiding in its continued invasion of Ukraine.
The British Foreign Ministry said those subjected to sanctions include entities operating in China, Serbia, and Uzbekistan.
It added that the sanctions also target companies in Belarus, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates that continue to support Russia's unlawful invasion of Ukraine.
Reuters
World News
Britain
Sanctions
Military
Supply
Chains
Russia
Ukraine
Iran court orders US to pay $50bn for Soleimani assassination
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights warns of the risk of brutal crimes being committed in Gaza
Related Articles
World News
2023-12-05
Russia calls for joint efforts with Iran to confront Western sanctions
World News
2023-12-05
Russia calls for joint efforts with Iran to confront Western sanctions
0
World News
2023-12-04
White House: Funds allocated to help Ukraine in the war with Russia are running out
World News
2023-12-04
White House: Funds allocated to help Ukraine in the war with Russia are running out
0
World News
2023-12-04
Ukraine downs 18 drones, one missile in new Russian attack
World News
2023-12-04
Ukraine downs 18 drones, one missile in new Russian attack
0
World News
2023-12-01
Russian Defense Minister: The Russian army advances "in all directions" in Ukraine
World News
2023-12-01
Russian Defense Minister: The Russian army advances "in all directions" in Ukraine
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
11:17
UNHCR's Grandi: An exodus of Palestinians from Gaza would be 'catastrophic'
World News
11:17
UNHCR's Grandi: An exodus of Palestinians from Gaza would be 'catastrophic'
0
Middle East News
07:43
European envoy: Turkey must soften tone to avoid isolation
Middle East News
07:43
European envoy: Turkey must soften tone to avoid isolation
0
Middle East News
06:54
Putin: Russian-Emirati relations have reached an unprecedented level
Middle East News
06:54
Putin: Russian-Emirati relations have reached an unprecedented level
0
Middle East News
06:36
Iran court orders US to pay $50bn for Soleimani assassination
Middle East News
06:36
Iran court orders US to pay $50bn for Soleimani assassination
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
10:16
Israel approves construction of 1,700 settlement units in East Jerusalem
Middle East News
10:16
Israel approves construction of 1,700 settlement units in East Jerusalem
0
Middle East News
2023-10-17
Al Jazeera: Israeli Health Ministry instructs hospitals to store quantities of food and medicine for four months
Middle East News
2023-10-17
Al Jazeera: Israeli Health Ministry instructs hospitals to store quantities of food and medicine for four months
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-12
Cabinet approves 2024 state Budget
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-12
Cabinet approves 2024 state Budget
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-05
LBCI sources: Four Lebanese Army members wounded as a result of Israeli shelling near Odaisseh
Lebanon News
2023-12-05
LBCI sources: Four Lebanese Army members wounded as a result of Israeli shelling near Odaisseh
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Variety and Tech
03:43
Lebanon's culinary triumph: Manouche joins UNESCO's Intangible Heritage List as an emblematic breakfast tradition
Variety and Tech
03:43
Lebanon's culinary triumph: Manouche joins UNESCO's Intangible Heritage List as an emblematic breakfast tradition
2
Lebanon News
04:51
Waddah Sadek: Israel has not entered a battle for 'existence' before and does not fear loss, prompting it to open the battle with Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:51
Waddah Sadek: Israel has not entered a battle for 'existence' before and does not fear loss, prompting it to open the battle with Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
08:01
Call for restraint: France condemns Israeli shelling leading to Lebanese soldier's death
Lebanon News
08:01
Call for restraint: France condemns Israeli shelling leading to Lebanese soldier's death
4
Lebanon News
14:42
UNIFIL: Violence along the Blue Line could lead to severe consequences
Lebanon News
14:42
UNIFIL: Violence along the Blue Line could lead to severe consequences
5
Lebanon News
12:10
GCC Summit addresses Lebanon in a recent statement
Lebanon News
12:10
GCC Summit addresses Lebanon in a recent statement
6
Press Highlights
02:19
Details about the $16.5 Billion State debt recorded before Salameh's departure
Press Highlights
02:19
Details about the $16.5 Billion State debt recorded before Salameh's departure
7
Lebanon News
10:33
Hezbollah mourns the martyr Ali Hassan Al-Atat "Rouh Allah" from Haret Hreik
Lebanon News
10:33
Hezbollah mourns the martyr Ali Hassan Al-Atat "Rouh Allah" from Haret Hreik
8
Middle East News
14:21
Hamas: No negotiations or exchange of hostages until aggression against Gaza stops
Middle East News
14:21
Hamas: No negotiations or exchange of hostages until aggression against Gaza stops
