Arab Foreign Ministers call for ‘immediate’ ceasefire in Gaza
World News
2023-12-08 | 12:10
0
min
Arab Foreign Ministers call for ‘immediate’ ceasefire in Gaza
Arab foreign ministers urged the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Friday to make a decision that would put an "immediate" end to the war between Israel and Hamas.
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, speaking on behalf of the Arab group, stated, "We believe it is essential to halt the fighting immediately," calling on the UNSC to approve a resolution for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.
AFP
World News
Arab
Foreign Ministers
Ceasefire
Gaza
Israel
Hamas
War
UNSC
