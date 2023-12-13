News
Christmas Concerts
German government to keep debt brake in 2024 budget
World News
2023-12-13
German government to keep debt brake in 2024 budget
Germany's government has agreed at least initially not to declare an emergency situation allowing it to suspend rules on net new borrowing next year, two government sources told Reuters on Wednesday after coalition parties reached a budget deal.
Reuters
World News
German
Germany
Von Der Leyen says EU must give Ukraine what it needs to be 'strong'
