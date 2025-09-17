News
UN warns on supplies for famine-stricken north Gaza after Israel shuts crossing
Israel-Gaza War Updates
17-09-2025 | 10:22
The United Nations voiced grave concerns on Wednesday about food and other supplies running out in northern Gaza, where hundreds of thousands of people were already experiencing famine, after Israel closed the only crossing there last week.
Israel began its long-expected ground assault on Gaza City in the north on Tuesday and is stepping up efforts to empty the city of civilians by opening an additional route southwards.
Hundreds of thousands of people are sheltering in the city and many are reluctant to follow Israel's orders to move because of the dangers along the way, dire conditions, a lack of food in the southern area, and fear of permanent displacement.
"There are grave concerns over fuel and food stock depletion in a matter of days as there are now no direct aid entry points into northern Gaza and resupply from south to north is increasingly challenging due to mounting road congestion and insecurity," the U.N. humanitarian office (OCHA) said in a statement.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
UN
Supplies
Famine
Gaza
Israel
