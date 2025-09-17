UN warns on supplies for famine-stricken north Gaza after Israel shuts crossing

Israel-Gaza War Updates
17-09-2025 | 10:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UN warns on supplies for famine-stricken north Gaza after Israel shuts crossing
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
UN warns on supplies for famine-stricken north Gaza after Israel shuts crossing

The United Nations voiced grave concerns on Wednesday about food and other supplies running out in northern Gaza, where hundreds of thousands of people were already experiencing famine, after Israel closed the only crossing there last week.

Israel began its long-expected ground assault on Gaza City in the north on Tuesday and is stepping up efforts to empty the city of civilians by opening an additional route southwards.

Hundreds of thousands of people are sheltering in the city and many are reluctant to follow Israel's orders to move because of the dangers along the way, dire conditions, a lack of food in the southern area, and fear of permanent displacement.

"There are grave concerns over fuel and food stock depletion in a matter of days as there are now no direct aid entry points into northern Gaza and resupply from south to north is increasingly challenging due to mounting road congestion and insecurity," the U.N. humanitarian office (OCHA) said in a statement.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

UN

Supplies

Famine

Gaza

Israel

LBCI Next
Israel announces 'temporary' route for residents to flee Gaza City
Spain's king denounces 'unspeakable suffering' of Gazans
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-22

UN blames Gaza famine on Israel's 'systematic obstruction' of aid

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-22

Hamas demands opening of Gaza crossings after UN famine declaration

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-27

Israel demands retraction of UN-backed Gaza famine report

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-29

Israel army issues evacuation warning for parts of north Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:47

Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli ground operation in Gaza City 'in strongest terms'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:12

EU proposes curbing Israel trade ties, sanctioning ministers over Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:36

Pope Leo decries 'unacceptable' plight of Palestinians in Gaza, urges truce

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:59

Israel says struck more than 150 targets in Gaza City

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Polling disrupted in Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh after election disputes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-25

Israeli army claims revealing Iranian financial network supporting Hezbollah, killing Lebanese money changer

LBCI
Middle East News
09:30

Israel warns EU any sanctions will get 'appropriate response'

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:07

Israeli airstrike targets car in Baalbek, casualties reported

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:20

Retired soldiers block roads with burning tires in Beirut and Tripoli (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:48

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem hails pager blast wounded as ‘light guiding the path’

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:18

Hezbollah MP says Israel creating buffer zone as Lebanon’s government ‘fails’ to act

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:07

Israeli airstrike targets car in Baalbek, casualties reported

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

A year later: Inside Israel’s unprecedented pager attack on Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Beirut Port explosion investigation turns a corner with arrest of MV Rhosus owner

LBCI
Middle East News
09:30

Israel warns EU any sanctions will get 'appropriate response'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

High-stakes Israeli-Syrian security talks held in London ahead of UN summit

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More