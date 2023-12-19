Russian air defenses thwarted a "drone attack" over Moscow

2023-12-19 | 05:21
Russian air defenses thwarted a &quot;drone attack&quot; over Moscow
Russian air defenses thwarted a "drone attack" over Moscow

Russian air defenses thwarted a "drone attack" over the outskirts of Moscow on Tuesday, as announced by the mayor of the Russian capital, without specifying whether the drone originated from Ukraine or from within Russia.

Sergey Sobyanin stated in a statement that "air defense forces thwarted a drone attack in the Odintsovo region. According to preliminary information, there are no damages or injuries at the debris site," adding that "emergency services are active at the location."

World News

Russia

Air

Defense

Drone

Attack

Moscow

UNICEF and WHO express anger over attacks on hospitals in Gaza
US Secretary of Defense calls on countries to help secure Red Sea navigation
