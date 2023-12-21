US grants political asylum to widow of Saudi journalist Khashoggi

World News
2023-12-21 | 14:50
High views
0min
US grants political asylum to widow of Saudi journalist Khashoggi

The Washington Post reported today, Thursday, that the widow of the slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi has been granted political asylum in the United States. 

The newspaper quoted Hanan Elatr as saying, after reading the notification letter, " I couldn't really believe it." 

Khashoggi, who wrote articles for The Washington Post, was killed in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018. 

Reuters 
 

World News

Journalist

Jamal Khashoggi

Political

Asylum

United States

