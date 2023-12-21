News
US grants political asylum to widow of Saudi journalist Khashoggi
World News
2023-12-21 | 14:50
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US grants political asylum to widow of Saudi journalist Khashoggi
The Washington Post reported today, Thursday, that the widow of the slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi has been granted political asylum in the United States.
The newspaper quoted Hanan Elatr as saying, after reading the notification letter, " I couldn't really believe it."
Khashoggi, who wrote articles for The Washington Post, was killed in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018.
Reuters
