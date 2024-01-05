Iraq forms committee to prepare for ending mission of the US-led coalition

2024-01-05 | 04:17
Iraq forms committee to prepare for ending mission of the US-led coalition
Iraq forms committee to prepare for ending mission of the US-led coalition

A statement from the office of Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa Al-Sudani announced on Friday that the government is forming a bilateral committee to determine the arrangements for ending the mission of the US-led international coalition in the country.

The statement stated, "We are in the process of scheduling the start of dialogue through the bilateral committee formed to determine the arrangements for ending this presence, a commitment that the government will not back down from, and it will not relinquish anything that contributes to completing national sovereignty over the land, skies, and waters of Iraq."

This comes one day after the killing of an armed group leader in Baghdad.

Reuters

