News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
22
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
22
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Iraq forms committee to prepare for ending mission of the US-led coalition
World News
2024-01-05 | 04:17
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iraq forms committee to prepare for ending mission of the US-led coalition
A statement from the office of Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa Al-Sudani announced on Friday that the government is forming a bilateral committee to determine the arrangements for ending the mission of the US-led international coalition in the country.
The statement stated, "We are in the process of scheduling the start of dialogue through the bilateral committee formed to determine the arrangements for ending this presence, a commitment that the government will not back down from, and it will not relinquish anything that contributes to completing national sovereignty over the land, skies, and waters of Iraq."
This comes one day after the killing of an armed group leader in Baghdad.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
Iraq
Committee
Mission
US
Coalition
Baghdad
Next
Ukraine says it downed 21 out of 29 Russian drones in overnight attack
Indian Navy monitors a hijacked ship flying the Liberian flag
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:09
US official: US military carries out strike in Baghdad against Iraqi faction commander believed to be responsible for attacks on US forces
World News
08:09
US official: US military carries out strike in Baghdad against Iraqi faction commander believed to be responsible for attacks on US forces
0
Middle East News
2023-12-26
Baghdad condemns US attack on Iraqi military sites
Middle East News
2023-12-26
Baghdad condemns US attack on Iraqi military sites
0
Middle East News
2023-12-08
Attacks on embassies 'harm' Iraq, PM says after rockets target US mission
Middle East News
2023-12-08
Attacks on embassies 'harm' Iraq, PM says after rockets target US mission
0
World News
2023-12-08
US urges Iraq to 'protect' its diplomats after rockets targeted embassy in Baghdad
World News
2023-12-08
US urges Iraq to 'protect' its diplomats after rockets targeted embassy in Baghdad
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:30
Maersk diverts ships away from the Red Sea 'for the foreseeable future'
World News
07:30
Maersk diverts ships away from the Red Sea 'for the foreseeable future'
0
World News
06:27
Germany: Danger of escalation in the Middle East is very real
World News
06:27
Germany: Danger of escalation in the Middle East is very real
0
World News
06:17
Ukraine says it downed 21 out of 29 Russian drones in overnight attack
World News
06:17
Ukraine says it downed 21 out of 29 Russian drones in overnight attack
0
World News
01:27
Indian Navy monitors a hijacked ship flying the Liberian flag
World News
01:27
Indian Navy monitors a hijacked ship flying the Liberian flag
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-12-17
French FM urges all parties to 'deescalate' on Israel-Lebanon border
Middle East News
2023-12-17
French FM urges all parties to 'deescalate' on Israel-Lebanon border
0
Middle East News
2023-12-26
Drone downed near Egyptian city of Dahab
Middle East News
2023-12-26
Drone downed near Egyptian city of Dahab
0
Lebanon News
04:33
Israel's breach: Lebanon's UN complaint on Beirut southern suburb raid
Lebanon News
04:33
Israel's breach: Lebanon's UN complaint on Beirut southern suburb raid
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-02
NNA: Israeli drone targets Hamas office in southern suburbs of Beirut, resulting in 4 casualties
Lebanon News
2024-01-02
NNA: Israeli drone targets Hamas office in southern suburbs of Beirut, resulting in 4 casualties
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Revealing details: Unseen moments before Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri's assassination
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Revealing details: Unseen moments before Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri's assassination
2
Lebanon News
12:30
Kuwait calls on its citizens in Lebanon to exercise caution or leave voluntarily
Lebanon News
12:30
Kuwait calls on its citizens in Lebanon to exercise caution or leave voluntarily
3
Press Highlights
00:52
Lebanon's unreceived proposals: The situation on the southern borders
Press Highlights
00:52
Lebanon's unreceived proposals: The situation on the southern borders
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Field spy or electronic espionage: Lebanon's cybersecurity challenge against Israeli security breach
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Field spy or electronic espionage: Lebanon's cybersecurity challenge against Israeli security breach
5
Press Highlights
00:21
Military Council vacancies remain unaddressed amidst government turmoil
Press Highlights
00:21
Military Council vacancies remain unaddressed amidst government turmoil
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:24
US diplomatic efforts: Lebanon and Israel on edge following Saleh al-Arouri's assassination
News Bulletin Reports
11:24
US diplomatic efforts: Lebanon and Israel on edge following Saleh al-Arouri's assassination
7
Lebanon Economy
02:29
Fuel price surge: 95 and 98 octane gasoline soar by LBP 16,000
Lebanon Economy
02:29
Fuel price surge: 95 and 98 octane gasoline soar by LBP 16,000
8
Lebanon News
11:54
Gallant to Hochstein: The time frame for a political solution with Hezbollah is short
Lebanon News
11:54
Gallant to Hochstein: The time frame for a political solution with Hezbollah is short
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More