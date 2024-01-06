Japan earthquake death toll exceeds 100, hundreds still missing

World News
2024-01-06 | 02:19
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Japan earthquake death toll exceeds 100, hundreds still missing
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Japan earthquake death toll exceeds 100, hundreds still missing

The death toll from Japan's New Year's Day earthquake topped 100 on Saturday with more than 200 people still missing, the country's deadliest quake in nearly eight years.

The magnitude 7.6 earthquake that struck Japan's west coast destroyed infrastructure, leaving 23,000 homes without power in the Hokuriku region.

The search for survivors under collapsed buildings continued for a sixth day as more than 30,000 evacuees awaited aid.

Sixteen further deaths were confirmed in Wajima city and Anamizu town by 1 p.m. (0400 GMT) on Saturday, bringing the total to 110, Kyodo news agency said, quoting the Ishikawa prefectural government and other sources.

As of Saturday morning, 98 people had been confirmed dead, according to the Ishikawa government website.

It is the highest toll since quakes in Kumamoto in southwestern Japan killed 276 people, including related deaths, in 2016.

Road disruptions and other problems have hindered the delivery of relief supplies.

Freelance cameraman Masao Mochizuki, 73, stood in a long line of Wajima residents in front of a supermarket that reopened on Thursday, to buy necessities.

"It is such a help that they have managed to reopen the store," Mochizuki told Reuters after buying a box of heat patches, blue plastic sheets to cover broken windows and a pair of shoes to protect his feet from the shattered glass that is all over the floors of his house.

"But I don't see the road to reconstruction just yet," Mochizuki said, his voice cracking with emotion.

Reuters
 

World News

Death Toll

Japan

Earthquake

Hokuriku

Wajima

Anamizu

LBCI Next
Russia plans to produce over 32,000 drones annually by 2030
President of Maldives to visit China Jan 8-12, Beijing says
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-01-01

Massive earthquake strikes Japan, triggering tsunami warning

LBCI
World News
2023-12-31

Death toll from most 'severe' earthquake to hit China in 10 years has risen to 151

LBCI
World News
2023-11-20

Death toll from Philippines earthquake rises to nine

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-04

Palestinian death toll due to Israeli bombings rises to 22,438

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:20

North Korea launches 60 artillery shells near Yeonpyeong Island

LBCI
World News
05:10

Russia plans to produce over 32,000 drones annually by 2030

LBCI
World News
10:18

President of Maldives to visit China Jan 8-12, Beijing says

LBCI
World News
07:30

Maersk diverts ships away from the Red Sea 'for the foreseeable future'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:37

Mikati addresses 'Israeli aggression' in Borrell meeting: Seeking peace amidst southern Lebanon tensions

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-13

Hamas calls on the UN, UNRWA to condemn systematic displacement

LBCI
World News
2023-11-15

Canadian Prime Minister urges a halt to the "killing of children" in Gaza

LBCI
World News
06:20

North Korea launches 60 artillery shells near Yeonpyeong Island

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
02:46

Hezbollah 'strikes back': Meron air control base targeted in response to Saleh Al-Arouri's assassination

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:46

Hezbollah Leader Nasrallah: Targeting of Al-Arouri will not go unanswered, there is real opportunity to liberate occupied Lebanese territories

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:54

Missile 'escalation':32 missiles launched from southern Lebanon at Israeli sites in Upper Galilee, Al Jazeera reports

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:53

Lebanon's economic heads set new course for transportation allowances

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:30

Israel targets cell in southern Lebanon following missiles launch: Israeli army spokesperson

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Expanding the battlefield: Hezbollah-Israel clashes extend geographically

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:50

Amid tensions: Israeli shelling and strikes reported in multiple locations; here are the details

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:32

Lebanese officials brace for Hochstein's visit: Hopes pinned on detailed border demarcation plan

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More