White House official: Biden not considering ousting Defense Secretary Austin

2024-01-08 | 09:32
White House official: Biden not considering ousting Defense Secretary Austin
White House official: Biden not considering ousting Defense Secretary Austin

A White House official stated on Monday that US President Joe Biden is not considering the dismissal of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

However, the official mentioned that he is unaware whether Austin has been absent from consciousness in the past few days.

Austin concealed his entry into the hospital on New Year's Day from the president and the public for days, stating on Saturday that he took "full responsibility" for this secrecy.

