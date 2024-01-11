News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
19
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
11
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ahmar Bel Khat Al Areed
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
19
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
11
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UN top court opens hearings in Gaza 'genocide case' against Israel
World News
2024-01-11 | 04:26
High views
Share
Share
2
min
UN top court opens hearings in Gaza 'genocide case' against Israel
A top UN court opened hearings on Thursday in a case in which South Africa demands an emergency suspension of Israel's military campaign in Gaza, where it says Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians.
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will hear South Africa's arguments on Thursday and Israel's response to the allegations on Friday.
It is expected to rule on the emergency measures later this month. The court will not rule at that time on the genocide allegations - those proceedings could take years.
"Our opposition to the ongoing slaughter of the people of Gaza has driven us as a country to approach the ICJ," South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has said of the genocide accusations, rejected by Israel and its top backer, the United States.
With the politically-charged case attracting global attention, supporters of both sides of the case planned marches and rallies in The Hague.
Thousands of pro-Israel protesters marched in freezing temperatures in the city centre early on Thursday, carrying Israeli and Dutch flags and posters with images of people taken hostage by Hamas.
Gabi Patlis, from Tel Aviv, who now lives in the Netherlands, said it was painful to hear Israel accused of genocide.
"Especially after 7 October - we were the ones that were attacked," he told Reuters at the rally.
The court's decisions are final and without appeal but the court has no way to enforce them.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
UN
Court
Hearings
South Africa
Israel
Military
Gaza
Genocide
Palestinians
International Court of Justice
ICJ
Next
Pretoria before ICJ: Hamas’ attack cannot justify Israel's 'violation' for genocide agreement
The West's options to counter Houthi attacks in Red Sea are limited, according to experts
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-01-09
Israeli President: Gaza genocide claim at ICJ 'atrocious and preposterous'
Middle East News
2024-01-09
Israeli President: Gaza genocide claim at ICJ 'atrocious and preposterous'
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-07
Genocidal acts: South Africa files complaint against Israel at the International Court of Justice
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-07
Genocidal acts: South Africa files complaint against Israel at the International Court of Justice
0
Middle East News
2023-12-27
Gaza Health Ministry spokesman says Israeli strike kills 18 Palestinians in Khan Younis
Middle East News
2023-12-27
Gaza Health Ministry spokesman says Israeli strike kills 18 Palestinians in Khan Younis
0
Middle East News
2023-12-12
Netanyahu's post-war vision: Gaza under Israeli military control with Palestinian Authority leadership
Middle East News
2023-12-12
Netanyahu's post-war vision: Gaza under Israeli military control with Palestinian Authority leadership
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:08
Blinken considers rapprochement between Israel and Arab countries to be "the best way to isolate Iran"
World News
08:08
Blinken considers rapprochement between Israel and Arab countries to be "the best way to isolate Iran"
0
World News
07:21
Pro-Palestinian protests held in The Hague amid ICJ genocide hearing against Israel
World News
07:21
Pro-Palestinian protests held in The Hague amid ICJ genocide hearing against Israel
0
World News
07:19
Renewable energy growth must accelerate to reach 2030 goal - IEA
World News
07:19
Renewable energy growth must accelerate to reach 2030 goal - IEA
0
World News
07:19
French naval forces escorting ships with French interests through Red Sea, says top naval commander
World News
07:19
French naval forces escorting ships with French interests through Red Sea, says top naval commander
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-12-29
Bassil on the relationship with Hezbollah: We agree on protecting Lebanon and disagree on 'building it'
Press Highlights
2023-12-29
Bassil on the relationship with Hezbollah: We agree on protecting Lebanon and disagree on 'building it'
0
Press Highlights
00:48
Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Key Israeli Demands and German Warnings in Beirut Talks
Press Highlights
00:48
Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Key Israeli Demands and German Warnings in Beirut Talks
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-07
Cybersecurity breach at Rafic Hariri International Airport: Images
Lebanon News
2024-01-07
Cybersecurity breach at Rafic Hariri International Airport: Images
0
Lebanon News
06:45
Warplane strikes Hanine: Health authority center and clinic hit, injuries reported
Lebanon News
06:45
Warplane strikes Hanine: Health authority center and clinic hit, injuries reported
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:14
Gantz: If Lebanon wants its citizens to become human shields for Hezbollah and Iran, we will act in southern Lebanon as we are doing in Gaza now
Lebanon News
10:14
Gantz: If Lebanon wants its citizens to become human shields for Hezbollah and Iran, we will act in southern Lebanon as we are doing in Gaza now
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Israel's latest tactics: Israeli forces use incendiary hoses in Southern Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Israel's latest tactics: Israeli forces use incendiary hoses in Southern Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
12:58
Lebanese Army warns of Israeli-launched thermal balloons posing danger to citizens
Lebanon News
12:58
Lebanese Army warns of Israeli-launched thermal balloons posing danger to citizens
4
Lebanon Economy
09:04
Lebanon postpones launch of new foreign exchange platform due southern tensions: Reuters source
Lebanon Economy
09:04
Lebanon postpones launch of new foreign exchange platform due southern tensions: Reuters source
5
Lebanon News
13:14
Hezbollah: Israel seeks information through deceptive calls in southern villages
Lebanon News
13:14
Hezbollah: Israel seeks information through deceptive calls in southern villages
6
Middle East News
12:11
Arab League supports South Africa's legal action against Israel
Middle East News
12:11
Arab League supports South Africa's legal action against Israel
7
Lebanon News
10:24
Hezbollah targeted Al-Marj site with appropriate weapons
Lebanon News
10:24
Hezbollah targeted Al-Marj site with appropriate weapons
8
Lebanon News
11:53
Israeli shelling kills civilian in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:53
Israeli shelling kills civilian in southern Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More