Pretoria before ICJ: Hamas’ attack cannot justify Israel's 'violation' for genocide agreement

World News
2024-01-11 | 05:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Pretoria before ICJ: Hamas’ attack cannot justify Israel&#39;s &#39;violation&#39; for genocide agreement
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Pretoria before ICJ: Hamas’ attack cannot justify Israel's 'violation' for genocide agreement

On Thursday, South Africa accused Israel before the International Court of Justice of violating the agreement to prevent the crime of genocide and punish it, considering that the attack by Hamas on October 7 cannot justify its commission in the Gaza Strip.  

"No armed attack on the lands of a country, whatever its danger (...), can provide any justification for the violations of the agreement," said Justice Minister Ronald Lamola in The Hague. 

AFP   
 

World News

Middle East News

South Africa

Israel

International Court Of Justice

Genocide

Hamas

Gaza Strip

LBCI Next
South Africa says Israel 'pushed Gaza residents to brink of famine'
UN top court opens hearings in Gaza 'genocide case' against Israel
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-08

Palestinian PM welcomes South Africa's efforts to prosecute Israel for genocide

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-07

Genocidal acts: South Africa files complaint against Israel at the International Court of Justice

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-02

Hamas Health Ministry reports increase in death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-07

Violent battles ongoing in Khan Yunis and throughout Gaza Strip between Israel and Hamas

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:08

Blinken considers rapprochement between Israel and Arab countries to be "the best way to isolate Iran"

LBCI
World News
07:21

Pro-Palestinian protests held in The Hague amid ICJ genocide hearing against Israel

LBCI
World News
07:19

Renewable energy growth must accelerate to reach 2030 goal - IEA

LBCI
World News
07:19

French naval forces escorting ships with French interests through Red Sea, says top naval commander

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-12-29

Bassil on the relationship with Hezbollah: We agree on protecting Lebanon and disagree on 'building it'

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:48

Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Key Israeli Demands and German Warnings in Beirut Talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-07

Cybersecurity breach at Rafic Hariri International Airport: Images

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:45

Warplane strikes Hanine: Health authority center and clinic hit, injuries reported

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:14

Gantz: If Lebanon wants its citizens to become human shields for Hezbollah and Iran, we will act in southern Lebanon as we are doing in Gaza now

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:01

Israel's latest tactics: Israeli forces use incendiary hoses in Southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:58

Lebanese Army warns of Israeli-launched thermal balloons posing danger to citizens

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:04

Lebanon postpones launch of new foreign exchange platform due southern tensions: Reuters source

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:14

Hezbollah: Israel seeks information through deceptive calls in southern villages

LBCI
Middle East News
12:11

Arab League supports South Africa's legal action against Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:24

Hezbollah targeted Al-Marj site with appropriate weapons

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:53

Israeli shelling kills civilian in southern Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More