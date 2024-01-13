Biden: US does not support Taiwan independence

2024-01-13 | 10:48
Biden: US does not support Taiwan independence
2min
Biden: US does not support Taiwan independence

US President Joe Biden said on Saturday the United States does not support the independence of Taiwan, after Taiwanese voters rebuffed China and gave the ruling party a third presidential term.

Earlier in the day, the Taiwanese ruling Democratic Progressive Party's (DPP) presidential candidate Lai Ching-te came to power, strongly rejecting Chinese pressure to spurn him, and pledged both to stand up to Beijing and seek talks.

"We do not support independence..." Biden said, when asked for reaction to Saturday's elections.

Hours ahead of the polls opening, Washington had warned "it would be unacceptable" for "any" country to interfere in the election.

Taiwan, a neighboring island China claims as its own, has been a democratic success story since holding its first direct presidential election in 1996, the culmination of decades of struggle against authoritarian rule and martial law.

The United States is Taiwan's most important international backer and arms supplier despite the lack of formal diplomatic ties with the island.

The Biden administration has feared that the election, transition and new administration would escalate conflict with Beijing.

Biden has worked to smooth relations with China, including agreeing to talk through differences on security matters at a California summit with President Xi Jinping in November.



Reuters

LBCI Next
US Armed Forces carry out new strike against Houthis in Yemen
UKMTO receives report of incident in Red Sea near Aden
LBCI Previous

Download now the LBCI mobile app
