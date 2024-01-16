France accused Iran on Tuesday of violating Iraq's sovereignty after the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps announced that it had struck an alleged "spy headquarters" of Israel in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region of Iraq.



The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in a press release, "Such actions constitute a blatant, unacceptable, and concerning violation of Iraq's sovereignty, an attack on its stability and security, as well as on the stability of Kurdistan within it... They contribute to the escalation of regional tensions and must cease."



Reuters