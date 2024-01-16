France: Iran violates Iraq's sovereignty and contributes to escalating regional tensions

World News
2024-01-16 | 03:53
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
France: Iran violates Iraq&#39;s sovereignty and contributes to escalating regional tensions
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
France: Iran violates Iraq's sovereignty and contributes to escalating regional tensions

France accused Iran on Tuesday of violating Iraq's sovereignty after the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps announced that it had struck an alleged "spy headquarters" of Israel in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region of Iraq.

The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in a press release, "Such actions constitute a blatant, unacceptable, and concerning violation of Iraq's sovereignty, an attack on its stability and security, as well as on the stability of Kurdistan within it... They contribute to the escalation of regional tensions and must cease."

Reuters
 

World News

Middle East News

France

Iran

Iraq

Tehran

Region

Israel

LBCI Next
Trump secures frontrunner status with record Iowa win
Houthis launch anti-ship ballistic missile at US-owned container ship
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
05:05

Iraq recalls its ambassador to Tehran for consultations after 'Iranian attacks'

LBCI
Middle East News
03:46

Baghdad condemns 'aggression on Iraq's sovereignty' after Iranian strikes on Kurdistan region

LBCI
Middle East News
02:00

Iran says Revolutionary Guards attack Israel's 'spy headquarters' in Iraq, vow more revenge

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-09

Israeli Defense Minister calls for escalating pressure on Iran to avoid regional escalation

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:25

Blinken assures Zelenskyy that the US will 'continue its support' for Ukraine

LBCI
World News
05:55

Trump secures frontrunner status with record Iowa win

LBCI
World News
10:34

Houthis launch anti-ship ballistic missile at US-owned container ship

LBCI
World News
10:11

Explosion heard near port of Hodeidah, Yemen

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
02:00

Iran says Revolutionary Guards attack Israel's 'spy headquarters' in Iraq, vow more revenge

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-30

Strategic Crossroads: Assessing Lebanon's Role in Evolving Maritime Routes

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-31

UN Secretary-General 'deeply concerned' about escalation of Israel-Hamas conflict

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-24

Emir of Qatar: War on Gaza has exceeded all limits and must be stopped

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More