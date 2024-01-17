China calls for 'restraint' after a strike in Pakistan attributed to Iran

2024-01-17 | 03:26
China calls for 'restraint' after a strike in Pakistan attributed to Iran

China urged Pakistan and Iran on Wednesday to "exercise restraint" after Islamabad accused Tehran on Tuesday of carrying out an airstrike within its territory that resulted in the deaths of two children.

The spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Mao Ning, stated during a press conference, "We urge both parties to exercise restraint and avoid actions that may lead to an escalation of tension and to work together to preserve peace and stability."

Pakistan and Iran are significant partners for China and are the Shanghai Cooperation Organization members.

Pakistan condemned the strike near the shared border as "completely rejected" and "unjustified."

Iran has not officially commented on these reports. However, Iranian media reported on Tuesday night that two facilities belonging to the "Army of Justice" group, formed in 2012 and classified as "terrorist" by Tehran, allegedly targeted from bases in Pakistan, were subjected to "missile and drone attacks and were destroyed," without specifying the source of this information or the origin of the missile launches.

AFP




