China calls for 'restraint' after a strike in Pakistan attributed to Iran
World News
2024-01-17 | 03:26
High views
Share
Share
2
min
China calls for 'restraint' after a strike in Pakistan attributed to Iran
China urged Pakistan and Iran on Wednesday to "exercise restraint" after Islamabad accused Tehran on Tuesday of carrying out an airstrike within its territory that resulted in the deaths of two children.
The spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Mao Ning, stated during a press conference, "We urge both parties to exercise restraint and avoid actions that may lead to an escalation of tension and to work together to preserve peace and stability."
Pakistan and Iran are significant partners for China and are the Shanghai Cooperation Organization members.
Pakistan condemned the strike near the shared border as "completely rejected" and "unjustified."
Iran has not officially commented on these reports. However, Iranian media reported on Tuesday night that two facilities belonging to the "Army of Justice" group, formed in 2012 and classified as "terrorist" by Tehran, allegedly targeted from bases in Pakistan, were subjected to "missile and drone attacks and were destroyed," without specifying the source of this information or the origin of the missile launches.
AFP
World News
China
Strike
Pakistan
Iran
Islamabad
Related Articles
World News
06:53
Pakistan recalls its ambassador to Tehran after Iranian airstrikes on its territory
World News
06:53
Pakistan recalls its ambassador to Tehran after Iranian airstrikes on its territory
0
Middle East News
08:04
Tehran confirms targeting 'Iranian terrorist group' in Pakistan
Middle East News
08:04
Tehran confirms targeting 'Iranian terrorist group' in Pakistan
0
World News
05:09
Pope criticizes Iran strike on Iraq, pleads against escalation
World News
05:09
Pope criticizes Iran strike on Iraq, pleads against escalation
0
World News
01:46
Pakistan Accuses Iran of Aerial Bombardment in Border Area
World News
01:46
Pakistan Accuses Iran of Aerial Bombardment in Border Area
0
World News
07:57
Italy pushes for quick decision on EU maritime Red Sea force
World News
07:57
Italy pushes for quick decision on EU maritime Red Sea force
0
World News
07:50
Putin and Raisi to sign new interstate treaty soon
World News
07:50
Putin and Raisi to sign new interstate treaty soon
0
World News
06:53
Pakistan recalls its ambassador to Tehran after Iranian airstrikes on its territory
World News
06:53
Pakistan recalls its ambassador to Tehran after Iranian airstrikes on its territory
0
World News
06:12
Military official: NATO needs to change its combat strategy
World News
06:12
Military official: NATO needs to change its combat strategy
Our visitors readings
Middle East News
04:14
Hamas Health Ministry reports increase in toll of Israeli airstrikes to 24,448 deaths
Middle East News
04:14
Hamas Health Ministry reports increase in toll of Israeli airstrikes to 24,448 deaths
0
Middle East News
08:45
EU adds Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar to the 'terrorism' list
Middle East News
08:45
EU adds Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar to the 'terrorism' list
0
World News
2023-10-07
Macron "strongly condemns the terrorist attacks" on Israel
World News
2023-10-07
Macron "strongly condemns the terrorist attacks" on Israel
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:34
'Mouth of the volcano': Tensions surge as Hezbollah leader and Israeli commander exchange war rhetoric
News Bulletin Reports
11:34
'Mouth of the volcano': Tensions surge as Hezbollah leader and Israeli commander exchange war rhetoric
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:34
'Mouth of the volcano': Tensions surge as Hezbollah leader and Israeli commander exchange war rhetoric
News Bulletin Reports
11:34
'Mouth of the volcano': Tensions surge as Hezbollah leader and Israeli commander exchange war rhetoric
2
Lebanon News
08:37
Kataeb political bureau's strong rejection: Mikati's statements tying Lebanon's fate to regional war
Lebanon News
08:37
Kataeb political bureau's strong rejection: Mikati's statements tying Lebanon's fate to regional war
3
News Bulletin Reports
10:18
Lost at sea: Tracing the vanished journey of Lebanon's migrant boat
News Bulletin Reports
10:18
Lost at sea: Tracing the vanished journey of Lebanon's migrant boat
4
Lebanon Economy
06:52
LBCI's sources: BDL is preparing to declare a monthly withdrawal of $150 for the beneficiaries of Circular 151
Lebanon Economy
06:52
LBCI's sources: BDL is preparing to declare a monthly withdrawal of $150 for the beneficiaries of Circular 151
5
Lebanon News
12:15
Former Minister Youssef Fenianos 'cleared' as arrest warrant revoked in Beirut blast case
Lebanon News
12:15
Former Minister Youssef Fenianos 'cleared' as arrest warrant revoked in Beirut blast case
6
Middle East News
12:42
Iran launches missiles at militant group in Pakistan: State media
Middle East News
12:42
Iran launches missiles at militant group in Pakistan: State media
7
Lebanon News
03:55
Hezbollah mourns martyr Rashid Shaghlil from Bekaa
Lebanon News
03:55
Hezbollah mourns martyr Rashid Shaghlil from Bekaa
8
Lebanon News
10:54
Class in session: Lebanon's private schools resume regular work amid agreement
Lebanon News
10:54
Class in session: Lebanon's private schools resume regular work amid agreement
