Israel says activist Greta Thunberg leaving on flight to France

10-06-2025 | 03:17
Israel says activist Greta Thunberg leaving on flight to France
Israel says activist Greta Thunberg leaving on flight to France

Israel on Tuesday said Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg was leaving the country on a flight to France after she was detained along with other activists aboard a Gaza-bound aid boat and taken to a Tel Aviv airport for deportation.

"Greta Thunberg is departing Israel on a flight to France," Israel's foreign ministry said on its official X account, along with two photos of the activist on board a plane.

