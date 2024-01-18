Reuters cites Pakistani source: Any 'uncalculated adventure' by Iran will be strongly confronted

A senior Pakistani security source stated today, Thursday, that the Pakistani army is in an "extremely" heightened state of readiness, and any "uncalculated adventure" from the Iranian side will be strongly confronted. This comes amid escalating tensions between the two neighbors.



Earlier, the Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that the country had carried out strikes inside Iran targeting separatist militants from the Baloch community, two days after Tehran declared that it had attacked bases of another group within Pakistani territory.



Reuters