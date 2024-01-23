News
Russian Defense Ministry: Missile strikes hit military production facilities in Ukraine
World News
2024-01-23 | 06:48
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Russian Defense Ministry: Missile strikes hit military production facilities in Ukraine
The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Tuesday that Russia launched missile strikes on military production facilities in Ukraine and successfully hit all intended targets.
The ministry stated in a statement, not independently verified by Reuters, that the strikes were carried out with missiles from both air and ground, targeting facilities producing missiles, explosives, and ammunition.
Earlier, Ukrainian officials reported that Russia conducted a major airstrike on Ukraine on Tuesday, resulting in the death of at least four people and injuring over 60 others. They added that the missile attack, which occurred in the early morning, mainly targeted the two largest cities in the country, Kyiv and Kharkiv.
Reuters
