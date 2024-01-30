News
Biden addresses response to Jordan attack, cautions against escalation in Middle East
World News
2024-01-30 | 10:51
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Biden addresses response to Jordan attack, cautions against escalation in Middle East
US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he has made a decision regarding the nature of the response to the drone attack that resulted in the killing of American soldiers in Jordan but did not delve into details.
Biden told reporters as he left the White House for a campaign tour in Florida that the United States does not want the scope of the war to widen in the Middle East.
Reuters
