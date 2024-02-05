News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
17
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
La Ekher EL Omr
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
17
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Georgia seizes Russia-bound cargo of explosives sent from Ukraine
World News
2024-02-05 | 07:51
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Georgia seizes Russia-bound cargo of explosives sent from Ukraine
Georgia's State Security Service said on Monday that it had seized a clandestine shipment of explosives bound for the Russian city of Voronezh from the Ukrainian port of Odesa.
The South Caucasus country's domestic security agency said that the explosives were hidden in a cargo of car batteries that entered Georgia in January overland from Ukraine via Romania, Bulgaria, and Turkey and were seized at its border with Russia.
In a statement, it said that the explosive cargo arrived in Georgia in a Ukrainian-owned minivan and was to be transported to Voronezh, a Russian city about 180 km (110 miles) from the Ukrainian frontier. It did not say what for.
In 2022, Russian investigators said that a truckload of explosives used in an attack that badly damaged the Crimean Bridge that year had entered Russia from Ukraine by a similar route.
Ukraine's SBU security service, which has claimed responsibility for a series of attacks on Russian targets, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Georgia's government, which says it opposes Russia's invasion of Ukraine and wants to ensure it does not spill onto its territory, has faced accusations of being tacitly pro-Russian since the outbreak of full-scale war in February 2022.
Reuters
World News
Georgia
Russia
Cargo
Explosives
Ukraine
Odesa
Next
US envoy and NATO allies pressure Hungary over Sweden's NATO bid
Japan's Itochu to stop cooperating with Israel's Elbit amid Gaza war
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
05:48
Kremlin warns against using frozen Russian assets as collateral for Ukraine
World News
05:48
Kremlin warns against using frozen Russian assets as collateral for Ukraine
0
World News
2024-02-02
Russian drone strike kills two French workers in Ukraine
World News
2024-02-02
Russian drone strike kills two French workers in Ukraine
0
World News
2024-01-31
Russia and Ukraine exchange prisoners despite plane crash last week
World News
2024-01-31
Russia and Ukraine exchange prisoners despite plane crash last week
0
World News
2024-01-31
ICJ intends to issue its verdict on 'terrorism' case between Ukraine and Russia
World News
2024-01-31
ICJ intends to issue its verdict on 'terrorism' case between Ukraine and Russia
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:37
Inside Israel: Blinken struggles to broker Gaza ceasefire deal during Israel visit
News Bulletin Reports
10:37
Inside Israel: Blinken struggles to broker Gaza ceasefire deal during Israel visit
0
World News
10:31
Israeli banks say heeding US sanctions against West Bank settlers accused of violence against Palestinians
World News
10:31
Israeli banks say heeding US sanctions against West Bank settlers accused of violence against Palestinians
0
World News
10:17
Dollar hits 11-week high as Fed rate cut bets recede
World News
10:17
Dollar hits 11-week high as Fed rate cut bets recede
0
World News
08:54
Iran: we will not hesitate to respond to any American attack targeting our territories
World News
08:54
Iran: we will not hesitate to respond to any American attack targeting our territories
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-02
Lebanese delegation in Washington: Addressing financial stability and political crisis
Lebanon News
2024-02-02
Lebanese delegation in Washington: Addressing financial stability and political crisis
0
Variety and Tech
05:28
Global economic outlook: OECD forecasts growth and inflation trends
Variety and Tech
05:28
Global economic outlook: OECD forecasts growth and inflation trends
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-01
Hezbollah strikes spying equipment in Lebanese Shebaa Farms radar site
Lebanon News
2024-02-01
Hezbollah strikes spying equipment in Lebanese Shebaa Farms radar site
0
Lebanon News
05:17
Bou Habib highlights Humanitarian Needs during Reception of International Red Cross President
Lebanon News
05:17
Bou Habib highlights Humanitarian Needs during Reception of International Red Cross President
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
15:28
Military operations to expand in Lebanon regardless of the Gaza war if threat not removed: Gantz
Middle East News
15:28
Military operations to expand in Lebanon regardless of the Gaza war if threat not removed: Gantz
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:04
Lebanese education crisis: Catholic schools in Lebanon surprise parents with tuition hikes mid-year
News Bulletin Reports
11:04
Lebanese education crisis: Catholic schools in Lebanon surprise parents with tuition hikes mid-year
3
Press Highlights
00:57
Escalation at Southern Borders Amid Diplomatic Maneuvering: Lebanon-Israel Tensions Soar
Press Highlights
00:57
Escalation at Southern Borders Amid Diplomatic Maneuvering: Lebanon-Israel Tensions Soar
4
Lebanon News
08:19
Hezbollah reports successful rocket attacks on strategic sites in Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:19
Hezbollah reports successful rocket attacks on strategic sites in Lebanon
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Internal struggles: Israel's government at odds over Paris Summit prisoner exchange deal
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Internal struggles: Israel's government at odds over Paris Summit prisoner exchange deal
6
Lebanon News
05:38
The story of Israel's assassinations against Hezbollah: Part 2 - 2000-2023
Lebanon News
05:38
The story of Israel's assassinations against Hezbollah: Part 2 - 2000-2023
7
Lebanon News
08:58
Israeli government informs US Envoy of Hezbollah violations, seeks diplomatic solutions
Lebanon News
08:58
Israeli government informs US Envoy of Hezbollah violations, seeks diplomatic solutions
8
Lebanon News
05:34
Berri signs 2024 budget, submits it to Cabinet
Lebanon News
05:34
Berri signs 2024 budget, submits it to Cabinet
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More