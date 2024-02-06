Ukraine reports dismantling a Russian espionage network within its intelligence agencies

2024-02-06 | 07:43
Ukraine reports dismantling a Russian espionage network within its intelligence agencies

The Ukrainian authorities announced on Tuesday that they have arrested five current and former intelligence officers whom they say were secretly working within a spy network on behalf of Russia.

Kyiv stated that the suspects were apprehended while transmitting information to the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) about Ukrainian military sites, defensive fortifications, personal data, and strategic energy facilities.

the Ukrainian intelligence stated, "The Ukrainian Security Service neutralized a powerful network of agents led by the military counterintelligence of the Russian Federal Security Service that was operating in Ukraine."

The Attorney General stated that the five individuals, former employees of Ukrainian defense intelligence and its foreign intelligence units, along with a current employee, were detained on suspicion of treason.

The Attorney General added, "The suspects transferred intelligence information about defense forces and strategic energy facilities to representatives of the aggressor state's intelligence agencies."

The Ukrainian intelligence posted images of the men during their apprehension with their faces blurred on their social media accounts.

The Attorney General in Kyiv indicated that the network also relayed information about defensive barriers near the city of Odesa on the Black Sea and information about Ukrainian forces' movements and vehicles.

Ukraine has previously apprehended numerous individuals whom they claimed were secret Russian spies or were transmitting strategic information to Russian agents since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
AFP

