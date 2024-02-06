News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
19
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ma Fiyyi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
19
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Ukraine reports dismantling a Russian espionage network within its intelligence agencies
World News
2024-02-06 | 07:43
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Ukraine reports dismantling a Russian espionage network within its intelligence agencies
The Ukrainian authorities announced on Tuesday that they have arrested five current and former intelligence officers whom they say were secretly working within a spy network on behalf of Russia.
Kyiv stated that the suspects were apprehended while transmitting information to the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) about Ukrainian military sites, defensive fortifications, personal data, and strategic energy facilities.
the Ukrainian intelligence stated, "The Ukrainian Security Service neutralized a powerful network of agents led by the military counterintelligence of the Russian Federal Security Service that was operating in Ukraine."
The Attorney General stated that the five individuals, former employees of Ukrainian defense intelligence and its foreign intelligence units, along with a current employee, were detained on suspicion of treason.
The Attorney General added, "The suspects transferred intelligence information about defense forces and strategic energy facilities to representatives of the aggressor state's intelligence agencies."
The Ukrainian intelligence posted images of the men during their apprehension with their faces blurred on their social media accounts.
The Attorney General in Kyiv indicated that the network also relayed information about defensive barriers near the city of Odesa on the Black Sea and information about Ukrainian forces' movements and vehicles.
Ukraine has previously apprehended numerous individuals whom they claimed were secret Russian spies or were transmitting strategic information to Russian agents since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
AFP
World News
Russia
Ukraine
Spy
Intelligence
Authorities
Kyiv
Security
Next
Swedish prosecutor plans Nord Stream statement on Wednesday
Israeli Ambassador to Russia arrives at Foreign Ministry after being summoned
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-12-14
Kyiv says Russia attacked southern Ukraine with 42 explosive drones overnight
World News
2023-12-14
Kyiv says Russia attacked southern Ukraine with 42 explosive drones overnight
0
World News
2023-12-13
53 injured as Russian ballistic missiles target Kyiv: Ukraine
World News
2023-12-13
53 injured as Russian ballistic missiles target Kyiv: Ukraine
0
World News
2023-12-08
Kremlin: Russia's participation in peace talks with Ukraine on Kyiv's terms is ‘unrealistic’
World News
2023-12-08
Kremlin: Russia's participation in peace talks with Ukraine on Kyiv's terms is ‘unrealistic’
0
World News
2024-02-05
Georgia seizes Russia-bound cargo of explosives sent from Ukraine
World News
2024-02-05
Georgia seizes Russia-bound cargo of explosives sent from Ukraine
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:46
Argentina announces a "plan" to move an embassy to Jerusalem
World News
09:46
Argentina announces a "plan" to move an embassy to Jerusalem
0
World News
07:48
Swedish prosecutor plans Nord Stream statement on Wednesday
World News
07:48
Swedish prosecutor plans Nord Stream statement on Wednesday
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:42
Israeli Ambassador to Russia arrives at Foreign Ministry after being summoned
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:42
Israeli Ambassador to Russia arrives at Foreign Ministry after being summoned
0
Middle East News
06:51
Putin and Erdogan to discuss war in Ukraine and Black Sea grain agreement
Middle East News
06:51
Putin and Erdogan to discuss war in Ukraine and Black Sea grain agreement
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-06
Priorities in the Middle East: US and Israel's divergent diplomatic interests
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-06
Priorities in the Middle East: US and Israel's divergent diplomatic interests
0
Lebanon News
07:13
Lebanon summons UK ambassador over David Cameron's recent visit
Lebanon News
07:13
Lebanon summons UK ambassador over David Cameron's recent visit
0
Lebanon News
09:15
Beirut Airport faces 'soaring' decline in travelers and flights in 2024: Here are the details
Lebanon News
09:15
Beirut Airport faces 'soaring' decline in travelers and flights in 2024: Here are the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
08:19
Rising Cancer Cases: Global Trends and Implications for Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
08:19
Rising Cancer Cases: Global Trends and Implications for Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:13
Lebanon summons UK ambassador over David Cameron's recent visit
Lebanon News
07:13
Lebanon summons UK ambassador over David Cameron's recent visit
2
Press Highlights
00:37
Lebanese-German legal collaboration: Advancing Riad Salameh's prosecution
Press Highlights
00:37
Lebanese-German legal collaboration: Advancing Riad Salameh's prosecution
3
Lebanon News
10:58
Amal Movement mourns three martyrs
Lebanon News
10:58
Amal Movement mourns three martyrs
4
Lebanon News
02:35
In the Shadows: Underworld networks fueling Syrian exodus into Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:35
In the Shadows: Underworld networks fueling Syrian exodus into Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
09:15
Beirut Airport faces 'soaring' decline in travelers and flights in 2024: Here are the details
Lebanon News
09:15
Beirut Airport faces 'soaring' decline in travelers and flights in 2024: Here are the details
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:13
Houthi leader: Italy will become a target should it join attacks against Yemen
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:13
Houthi leader: Italy will become a target should it join attacks against Yemen
7
Lebanon Economy
02:20
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:20
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
8
Press Highlights
01:06
In the spotlight: Perspectives from Washington visitors on Lebanon's political scene
Press Highlights
01:06
In the spotlight: Perspectives from Washington visitors on Lebanon's political scene
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More