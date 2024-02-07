New round of Gaza negotiations to start Thursday in Cairo

World News
2024-02-07 | 12:19
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
New round of Gaza negotiations to start Thursday in Cairo
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
New round of Gaza negotiations to start Thursday in Cairo

Egypt and Qatar are sponsoring a new round of negotiations to start Thursday in Cairo aimed at achieving “calm” in Gaza as well as a hostage exchange, an Egyptian official said.

A Hamas source with knowledge of the matter confirmed the Palestinian group had agreed to the talks, with the goal of “a ceasefire, an end to the war and a prisoner exchange deal.”

Both sources spoke to AFP on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to talk to the media.

The Egyptian official said Cairo was urging “both parties to show the necessary flexibility” to achieve a truce in Hamas-run Gaza, where the health ministry says nearly 28,000 people have been killed in four months of war.

“Egypt is undertaking intense and persistent efforts to reach a truce agreement in the Gaza Strip,” he added.



AFP

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Negotiations

Cairo

Egypt

Israel

Hamas

War

Exchange

Prisoner

LBCI Next
US House rejects Republican-led effort to pass Israel-only aid bill
Argentina announces a "plan" to move an embassy to Jerusalem
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-11

Gaza aftermath: Israeli Cabinet confronts dilemmas between prisoner exchange deal or prolonged war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:06

Blinken's discussions with Netanyahu in Israel: Examining Hamas' response to prisoner exchange deal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-01-31

UN: Israel-Hamas war renders Gaza 'uninhabitable'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-27

Ceasefire consideration: Quadripartite summit aims to break deadlock in Israel-Hamas prisoner exchange deal

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:06

Blinken's discussions with Netanyahu in Israel: Examining Hamas' response to prisoner exchange deal

LBCI
World News
10:40

UN Secretary-General expresses concern over Israeli army's concentration on Rafah

LBCI
World News
10:16

Prince William resumes his public duties as King Charles III undergoes cancer

LBCI
World News
09:39

Iranian President: 'There is no justification' for the continued presence of US forces in the Middle East

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-05

French Minister Séjourné's mission: Bridging perspectives between Israel and Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:42

Hezbollah mourns two martyrs from the south and Bekaa

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-29

Impending fate of Israel: The curse of the eighth decade

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:24

Israeli army reports killing dozens of Palestinian militants in Khan Younis

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:46

Lebanese source denies Israeli leaks: Hochstein's alleged plan and Lebanon's stance

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:49

Beyond borders: Lebanon's jewelry industry shines with $752 million in exports

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:32

Civilian killed and two injured by an Israeli airstrike on the town of Khiam in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:17

Quintet Committee's directives and French intervention: Navigating Lebanon's crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:42

Hezbollah mourns two martyrs from the south and Bekaa

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:59

Israeli Channel 13, citing official, reports: Some of Hamas' demands cannot be met

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:11

On LBCI: MP Ghazi Zaiter reiterates commitment to confrontation with 'Israeli enemy'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:00

Newton of Gaza: Palestinian teen creates system to light up family tent

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More