New round of Gaza negotiations to start Thursday in Cairo
World News
2024-02-07 | 12:19
High views
Share
Share
0
min
New round of Gaza negotiations to start Thursday in Cairo
Egypt and Qatar are sponsoring a new round of negotiations to start Thursday in Cairo aimed at achieving “calm” in Gaza as well as a hostage exchange, an Egyptian official said.
A Hamas source with knowledge of the matter confirmed the Palestinian group had agreed to the talks, with the goal of “a ceasefire, an end to the war and a prisoner exchange deal.”
Both sources spoke to AFP on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to talk to the media.
The Egyptian official said Cairo was urging “both parties to show the necessary flexibility” to achieve a truce in Hamas-run Gaza, where the health ministry says nearly 28,000 people have been killed in four months of war.
“Egypt is undertaking intense and persistent efforts to reach a truce agreement in the Gaza Strip,” he added.
AFP
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
Negotiations
Cairo
Egypt
Israel
Hamas
War
Exchange
Prisoner
