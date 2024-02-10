News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
15
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
5
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ma Fiyyi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
15
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
5
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US envoy for North Korea to visit Tokyo, Seoul
World News
2024-02-10 | 03:30
High views
Share
Share
2
min
US envoy for North Korea to visit Tokyo, Seoul
The US special envoy on North Korean human rights issues, Julie Turner, will travel to Tokyo and Seoul starting Monday, the State Department said.
On the visit through Feb. 22, Turner will meet with government officials, activists, and North Korean defectors, the department said in a news release on its website on Friday.
"Special Envoy Turner's trip will underscore the US commitment to promoting human rights in North Korea, increasing access to uncensored information within the closed country, and empowering survivor voices advocating for concrete change," the release said.
Turner assumed the post in July last year after it had been vacant since 2017, with the United States focusing more on bringing North Korea to the negotiating table over its nuclear program during the period the posting was unfilled.
President Joe Biden, however, had vowed upon taking office that human rights would be at the center of his foreign policy.
Pyongyang denounced Turner - a Korean speaker and former director of the State Department's Office of East Asia and the Pacific in the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor - as "wicked" and "mudslinging" after she was appointed.
Reuters
World News
US
Envoy
North Korea
Tokyo
Seoul
Julie Turner
Next
Taiwan spots Chinese balloons at start of New Year holiday
Biden criticizes Congress for 'neglect' on Ukraine, holds talks with Scholz
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-12-18
Washington condemns North Korea's missile test and affirms support for Seoul and Tokyo
World News
2023-12-18
Washington condemns North Korea's missile test and affirms support for Seoul and Tokyo
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-05
Israeli government informs US Envoy of Hezbollah violations, seeks diplomatic solutions
Lebanon News
2024-02-05
Israeli government informs US Envoy of Hezbollah violations, seeks diplomatic solutions
0
World News
2024-02-05
US envoy and NATO allies pressure Hungary over Sweden's NATO bid
World News
2024-02-05
US envoy and NATO allies pressure Hungary over Sweden's NATO bid
0
World News
2024-02-04
South Korea summons Russian envoy over comments on President
World News
2024-02-04
South Korea summons Russian envoy over comments on President
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:47
Pakistan election: Aide of Imran Khan says party aims to form government
World News
06:47
Pakistan election: Aide of Imran Khan says party aims to form government
0
World News
06:18
Russia's defense minister says military drone production ramping up
World News
06:18
Russia's defense minister says military drone production ramping up
0
World News
04:03
Magnitude 5.6 quake hits Mindanao, Philippines
World News
04:03
Magnitude 5.6 quake hits Mindanao, Philippines
0
World News
03:58
Taiwan spots Chinese balloons at start of New Year holiday
World News
03:58
Taiwan spots Chinese balloons at start of New Year holiday
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-07-26
North Korea gives warm welcome to Russian defense minister
World News
2023-07-26
North Korea gives warm welcome to Russian defense minister
0
Variety and Tech
2023-09-16
Apple to release software update for iPhone 12 to solve radiation concerns
Variety and Tech
2023-09-16
Apple to release software update for iPhone 12 to solve radiation concerns
0
World News
2023-08-03
15 killed in bus crash in Mexico
World News
2023-08-03
15 killed in bus crash in Mexico
0
Variety and Tech
2023-09-08
Google flips the switch on interest-based ads with ‘Privacy Sandbox’ rollout
Variety and Tech
2023-09-08
Google flips the switch on interest-based ads with ‘Privacy Sandbox’ rollout
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:33
Israeli drone targets car in Jadra, north of Sidon, injures motorcyclist
Lebanon News
06:33
Israeli drone targets car in Jadra, north of Sidon, injures motorcyclist
2
Lebanon News
07:25
Israeli Army radio: Jadra operation’s target was a senior Hamas Leader in Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:25
Israeli Army radio: Jadra operation’s target was a senior Hamas Leader in Lebanon
3
Press Highlights
00:33
Walid Joumblatt's diplomatic visit to Russia: Shifting focus amidst regional turmoil
Press Highlights
00:33
Walid Joumblatt's diplomatic visit to Russia: Shifting focus amidst regional turmoil
4
Lebanon News
07:39
Security sources to Reuters: Palestinian figure close to Hamas survives Israeli strike in Lebanon, killing three others
Lebanon News
07:39
Security sources to Reuters: Palestinian figure close to Hamas survives Israeli strike in Lebanon, killing three others
5
Lebanon News
02:53
Hezbollah-Iran talks: Nasrallah and Abdollahian on political and security challenges
Lebanon News
02:53
Hezbollah-Iran talks: Nasrallah and Abdollahian on political and security challenges
6
Lebanon News
05:30
Cabinet approves LBP 450,000 transportation allowance for private sector
Lebanon News
05:30
Cabinet approves LBP 450,000 transportation allowance for private sector
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:50
Hamas warns of a 'massacre' if Israeli Army expands fight to Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:50
Hamas warns of a 'massacre' if Israeli Army expands fight to Rafah
8
Lebanon News
04:41
Mikati's message post-cabinet session: Building bridges, not barriers
Lebanon News
04:41
Mikati's message post-cabinet session: Building bridges, not barriers
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More