Dutch government intends to appeal ruling prohibiting export of F-35 fighter jet parts to Israel

The Dutch government announced on Monday that it will appeal to the country's Supreme Court against a ruling that bans the export of spare parts for F-35 fighter jets to Israel.



Earlier today, a Dutch appellate court imposed a seven-day ban on exports due to concerns that the aircraft spare parts could be used in violations of international law during Israel's attack on the Gaza Strip.



The government stated that F-35 aircraft are essential for Israel to protect itself from "threats in the region, such as from Iran, Yemen, Syria, and Lebanon, for example."



Reuters