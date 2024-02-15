News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
14
o
Keserwan
14
o
North
15
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebnan bi Ossa
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
14
o
Keserwan
14
o
North
15
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Private moon lander launched to conduct first US lunar touchdown half-century after last Apollo lunar mission
World News
2024-02-15 | 03:22
High views
Share
Share
5
min
Private moon lander launched to conduct first US lunar touchdown half-century after last Apollo lunar mission
A moon lander built by Houston-based aerospace company Intuitive Machines was launched from Florida early on Thursday on a mission to conduct the first US lunar touchdown in more than a half century and the first by a privately owned spacecraft.
The company's Nova-C lander, dubbed Odysseus, lifted off shortly after 1 a.m. EST (0600 GMT) atop a two-stage Falcon 9 rocket flown by Elon Musk' SpaceX from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral.
A live NASA-SpaceX online video feed showed the two-stage, 25-story rocket roaring off the launch pad and streaking into the dark sky over Florida's Atlantic coast, trailed by a fiery yellowish plume of exhaust.
About 48 minutes after launch, the six-legged lander was shown being released from Falcon 9's upper stage about 139 miles above Earth and drifting away on its voyage to the moon.
"IM-1 Odysseus lunar lander separation confirmed," a mission controller was heard saying.
Moments later, mission operations in Houston received its first radio signals from Odysseus as the lander began an automated process of powering on its systems and orienting itself in space, according to webcast commentators.
Although considered an Intuitive Machines mission, the IM-1 flight is carrying six NASA payloads of instruments designed to gather data about the lunar environment ahead of NASA's planned return of astronauts to the moon later this decade.
Thursday's launch came a month after the lunar lander of another private firm, Astrobotic Technology, suffered a propulsion system leak on its way to the moon shortly after being placed in orbit on Jan. 8 by a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Vulcan rocket making its debut flight.
The failure of Astrobotic's Peregrine lander, which was also flying NASA payloads to the moon, marked the third time a private company had been unable to achieve a "soft landing" on the lunar surface, following ill-fated efforts by companies from Israel and Japan.
Those mishaps illustrated the risks NASA faces in leaning more heavily on the commercial sector than it had in the past to realize its spaceflight goals.
Plans call for Odysseus to reach its destination after a weeklong flight, with a Feb. 22 landing at crater Malapert A near the moon's south pole.
If successful, the flight would represent the first controlled descent to the lunar surface by a US spacecraft since the final Apollo crewed moon mission in 1972, and the first by a private company.
The feat also would mark the first journey to the lunar surface under NASA's Artemis moon program, as the US races to return astronauts to Earth's natural satellite before China lands its own crewed spacecraft there.
IM-1 is the latest test of NASA's strategy of paying for the use of spacecraft built and owned by private companies to slash the cost of the Artemis missions, envisioned as precursors to human exploration of Mars.
By contrast, during the Apollo era, NASA bought rockets and other technology from the private sector, but owned and operated them itself.
NASA announced last month that it was delaying its target date for a first crewed Artemis moon landing from 2025 to late 2026, while China has said it was aiming for 2030.
Small landers such as Nova-C are expected to get there first, carrying instruments to closely survey the lunar landscape, its resources and potential hazards. Odysseus will focus on space weather interactions with the moon's surface, radio astronomy, precision landing technologies and navigation.
Intuitive Machine's IM-2 mission is scheduled to land at the lunar south pole in 2024, followed by an IM-3 mission later in the year with several small rovers.
Last month, Japan became the fifth country to place a lander on the moon, with its space agency JAXA achieving an unusually precise "pinpoint" touchdown of its SLIM probe last month. Last year, India became the fourth nation to land on the moon, after Russia failed in an attempt the same month.
The United States, the former Soviet Union and China are the only other countries that have carried out successful soft lunar touchdowns. China scored a world first in 2019 by achieving the first landing on the far side of the moon.
Reuters
World News
Variety and Tech
Moon
Aerospace
Intuitive Machines
US
Spacecraft
Elon Musk
SpaceX
NASA
Next
Russia launches 26 missiles at Ukraine overnight, resulting in the death of at least one person
Macron discusses ceasefire in Gaza with Jordan's king in Paris
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-02-11
Ukraine says Russian forces are using terminals of Elon Musk's Starlink in occupied areas
World News
2024-02-11
Ukraine says Russian forces are using terminals of Elon Musk's Starlink in occupied areas
0
Variety and Tech
2023-12-28
Russia, NASA agree to continue joint ISS flights until 2025
Variety and Tech
2023-12-28
Russia, NASA agree to continue joint ISS flights until 2025
0
Middle East News
2023-11-28
Hamdan says Israel only understands 'the language of force,' invites Elon Musk to Gaza
Middle East News
2023-11-28
Hamdan says Israel only understands 'the language of force,' invites Elon Musk to Gaza
0
World News
07:27
NATO: US Aid Obstruction "Affecting" Ukraine
World News
07:27
NATO: US Aid Obstruction "Affecting" Ukraine
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:27
NATO: US Aid Obstruction "Affecting" Ukraine
World News
07:27
NATO: US Aid Obstruction "Affecting" Ukraine
0
World News
07:06
UNCTAD: Gaza will need a new Marshall Plan for reconstruction after the war
World News
07:06
UNCTAD: Gaza will need a new Marshall Plan for reconstruction after the war
0
World News
05:40
Brazilian President arrives in Egypt for Gaza talks
World News
05:40
Brazilian President arrives in Egypt for Gaza talks
0
World News
05:23
Ireland to give UNRWA 20 mln euros
World News
05:23
Ireland to give UNRWA 20 mln euros
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-13
French Proposal for De-escalation Between Lebanon and Israel
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-13
French Proposal for De-escalation Between Lebanon and Israel
0
World News
07:27
NATO: US Aid Obstruction "Affecting" Ukraine
World News
07:27
NATO: US Aid Obstruction "Affecting" Ukraine
0
Variety and Tech
2024-01-22
IOM seeks $7.9 billion to address unprecedented migration challenges
Variety and Tech
2024-01-22
IOM seeks $7.9 billion to address unprecedented migration challenges
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-14
Escalation in southern Lebanon: Airstrike hits three-story building in Aadchit
Lebanon News
2024-02-14
Escalation in southern Lebanon: Airstrike hits three-story building in Aadchit
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:27
Israeli army hits a series of Hezbollah targets: Here are the details
Lebanon News
10:27
Israeli army hits a series of Hezbollah targets: Here are the details
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:40
Nasrallah's call for caution: Warning of high-tech surveillance and phone usage threat
News Bulletin Reports
11:40
Nasrallah's call for caution: Warning of high-tech surveillance and phone usage threat
3
Lebanon News
23:45
Nine civilians killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon
Lebanon News
23:45
Nine civilians killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon
4
News Bulletin Reports
10:10
Numbers reveal 'grim' reality: The aftermath of Israeli war on Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
10:10
Numbers reveal 'grim' reality: The aftermath of Israeli war on Lebanon
5
Middle East News
09:32
Israeli government spokesperson says Israeli killed in rocket barrage from Lebanon
Middle East News
09:32
Israeli government spokesperson says Israeli killed in rocket barrage from Lebanon
6
Press Highlights
00:34
South Lebanon faces unprecedented shelling as political developments unfold with Saad Hariri's presence
Press Highlights
00:34
South Lebanon faces unprecedented shelling as political developments unfold with Saad Hariri's presence
7
Lebanon News
01:18
Israeli attack on Nabatieh: LBCI sources reveal preliminary toll: Six martyrs and 11 wounded
Lebanon News
01:18
Israeli attack on Nabatieh: LBCI sources reveal preliminary toll: Six martyrs and 11 wounded
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Saad Hariri's message to supporters: A call to action for Lebanon's future
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Saad Hariri's message to supporters: A call to action for Lebanon's future
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More