Macron, Zelenskyy to sign bilateral security agreement on Friday - Elysee

World News
2024-02-15 | 04:47
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Macron, Zelenskyy to sign bilateral security agreement on Friday - Elysee
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Macron, Zelenskyy to sign bilateral security agreement on Friday - Elysee

The French presidency said that France and Ukraine will sign a bilateral agreement on security commitments this Friday.

President Emmanuel Macron was expected to finalize the security deal in Ukraine this month, but he postponed the trip for security reasons.

"As Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine will soon enter its third year, this visit will be an opportunity for the President of the Republic to reaffirm France's determination to continue to provide, in the long-term and with all of its partners, unwavering support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people," the French presidency said.

Ukraine's presidency also confirmed Zelenskyy's visit to France and Germany.

As Kyiv sought NATO membership and fought a two-year-old Russian invasion, diplomats had said that Zelenskyy would conclude bilateral security assurances with France and Germany this week after beginning talks in July.

Macron's office said agreement details would be given during a press conference.

The accord would outline the framework for long-term humanitarian and financial aid, support for reconstruction, and military assistance. According to two diplomats aware of the talks, France would announce a 200-million-euro fund for civilian projects to be carried out by French companies.

However, diplomats said it would stop short of providing specific financial commitments on weapons deliveries as Paris would need to return to parliament for approval.

Macron is likely to make public announcements instead. He has already said Paris would send a regular supply of air-to-surface missiles and 40 additional long-range cruise missiles.

Reuters 

World News

Macron

Zelenskyy

Bilateral Agreement

Security

LBCI Next
Ireland to give UNRWA 20 mln euros
Italy: Israel kills a vast number of civilians in Gaza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-01-17

Macron to travel to Ukraine in February to finalize bilateral security deal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:09

Macron discusses ceasefire in Gaza with Jordan's king in Paris

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-12

Lebanese FM: Resolution 1701 implementation vital for Lebanon's security

LBCI
World News
2024-02-12

Macron appoints former Engie chief as envoy for future Asia-EU corridor

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:27

NATO: US Aid Obstruction "Affecting" Ukraine

LBCI
World News
07:06

UNCTAD: Gaza will need a new Marshall Plan for reconstruction after the war

LBCI
World News
05:40

Brazilian President arrives in Egypt for Gaza talks

LBCI
World News
05:23

Ireland to give UNRWA 20 mln euros

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-13

French Proposal for De-escalation Between Lebanon and Israel

LBCI
World News
07:27

NATO: US Aid Obstruction "Affecting" Ukraine

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-01-22

IOM seeks $7.9 billion to address unprecedented migration challenges

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-14

Escalation in southern Lebanon: Airstrike hits three-story building in Aadchit

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:27

Israeli army hits a series of Hezbollah targets: Here are the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:40

Nasrallah's call for caution: Warning of high-tech surveillance and phone usage threat

LBCI
Lebanon News
23:45

Nine civilians killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:10

Numbers reveal 'grim' reality: The aftermath of Israeli war on Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
09:32

Israeli government spokesperson says Israeli killed in rocket barrage from Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:34

South Lebanon faces unprecedented shelling as political developments unfold with Saad Hariri's presence

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:18

Israeli attack on Nabatieh: LBCI sources reveal preliminary toll: Six martyrs and 11 wounded

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Saad Hariri's message to supporters: A call to action for Lebanon's future

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More