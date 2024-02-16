European Council's President: EU holds Russia responsible for Navalny's death

2024-02-16 | 08:10
European Council&#39;s President: EU holds Russia responsible for Navalny&#39;s death
European Council's President: EU holds Russia responsible for Navalny's death

The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, said on Friday that the European Union holds Russia responsible for the death of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Michel said in a post on X, "Alexei Navalny fought for the values of freedom and democracy."

He added, "He made the ultimate sacrifices for his principles. The European Union holds the Russian regime alone responsible for this tragic death."

Reuters

World News

European Council

Charles Michel

European Union

Russia

Alexei Navalny

Opposition

