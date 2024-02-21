Switzerland plans to ban Hamas after Israel attacks

2024-02-21 | 09:50
Switzerland plans to ban Hamas after Israel attacks
Switzerland plans to ban Hamas after Israel attacks

Switzerland's government said on Wednesday it wants to ban Hamas after the Palestinian militant group's attacks in Israel last year, which killed nearly 1,200 people and sparked a war in Gaza.

 

Bern said it was taking action after the attacks on October 7, which killed two Swiss nationals and resulted in nearly 250 people being taken hostage.

 

In response, Israel launched a military assault on Gaza that local health authorities say has killed nearly 29,000 Palestinians, with thousands more feared lost amid the ruins.

 

The Swiss government said under the new legislation, Hamas and "cover or successor organizations," as well as organizations or groups that act on its behalf or in its name, will be banned.

 

The ban aims to punish Hamas for the October attacks as well as prevent the group from using Switzerland as a haven or carrying out attacks in the country, for example, by making entry bans or expulsions easier to arrange.

 

It will also help combat terrorist financing by allowing the Swiss anti-money laundering authorities to exchange information with counterparts abroad better, the government said.

 

The government said that the law, which has entered a consultation phase, will be limited to five years.

 

Reuters

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Switzerland

Hamas

Ban

Israel

War

