News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Belarusian opposition leader: Navalny 'murder' a green light for activist killings
World News
2024-02-26 | 10:36
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Belarusian opposition leader: Navalny 'murder' a green light for activist killings
Exiled Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya warned on Monday that the death of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in a Russian penal colony could send a "green light" for authoritarian countries to kill other political prisoners.
Tsikhanouskaya, who fled to neighboring Lithuania in 2020 after running against incumbent leader Alexander Lukashenko, said she had been particularly affected by Navalny's death due to her family circumstances.
Tsikhanouskaya's husband, Siarhei, a video blogger critical of the authorities, was arrested in May 2020 after announcing his intention to run against Lukashenko.
His family has stopped receiving any news.
"In the last year, he has been kept in incommunicado mode," Tsikhanouskaya told Reuters on the sidelines of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva.
"It means that I don't know anything about him. I don't know if he's alive or what his health is. Letters are not delivered, I hear my children every day asking when they are going to see their daddy because it's so painful."
"The murder of Alexei Navalny should be [seen] like a green light for other murders because if not strong response now, it will be more bad news for those in prisons," she said in a plea, in English, for more pressure to release political prisoners.
The Kremlin has denied allegations by Russian opposition figures, the United States, and Europe that Navalny was killed by the Russian state, describing them as unacceptable.
Belarusians protested for months in the wake of the 2020 vote that opponents say was massively rigged.
In power since 1994, Lukashenko is one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's closest allies and allowed the Kremlin to use Belarusian territory to launch its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
Lukashenko, who announced on Sunday he would run again for president in 2025, has denied electoral fraud. The mass protests that followed the 2020 vote have died down after mass roundups and detentions.
"You can't see huge rallies in the streets of Belarus because people live in Stalin's time, like in the Gulag at the moment," Tsikhanouskaya said in reference to Soviet-era labor camps.
She said that people in Belarus were being detained for "wearing the wrong color socks," speaking Belarusian or supporting the families of political prisoners.
Belarus held parliamentary and local council elections on Sunday, which the United States described as a sham. Tsikhanouskaya said the vote could not be considered an election.
"It's an imitation. It's ritual for us, but not elections," she said.
The ex-Soviet state's top election official dismissed the criticism on Sunday and told Washington to look after its affairs.
Reuters
World News
Belarus
Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya
Alexei Navalny
Opposition
Leader
Kremlin
Russia
Prisoners
Next
American soldier attempts self-immolation in front of the Israeli embassy in Washington
Zelensky says 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed since Russia invaded
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-02-17
Death of Alexei Navalny, Russia's prominent opposition leader, leaves despair in Moscow
World News
2024-02-17
Death of Alexei Navalny, Russia's prominent opposition leader, leaves despair in Moscow
0
World News
2024-02-16
Guterres calls for 'full' investigation into death of Russian opposition figure Navalny
World News
2024-02-16
Guterres calls for 'full' investigation into death of Russian opposition figure Navalny
0
World News
2024-02-16
Jailed Russian opposition figure Navalny dead -prison service
World News
2024-02-16
Jailed Russian opposition figure Navalny dead -prison service
0
World News
2024-02-15
Kremlin dismisses US warning about Russian nuclear capability in space
World News
2024-02-15
Kremlin dismisses US warning about Russian nuclear capability in space
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
13:13
Iran's uranium stock enriched to 60% shrinks, but problems continue -IAEA
World News
13:13
Iran's uranium stock enriched to 60% shrinks, but problems continue -IAEA
0
World News
10:55
Hungary approves Sweden's NATO accession
World News
10:55
Hungary approves Sweden's NATO accession
0
World News
10:05
China's Commerce Minister raises 'solemn concerns' in talks with US Trade Representative
World News
10:05
China's Commerce Minister raises 'solemn concerns' in talks with US Trade Representative
0
World News
09:25
Peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan to start Wednesday
World News
09:25
Peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan to start Wednesday
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-05
Lebanon's economic heads set new course for transportation allowances
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-05
Lebanon's economic heads set new course for transportation allowances
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-11
Saudi Ambassador discusses latest developments in the Lebanese economic landscape with BDL acting Governor Wassim Mansouri
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-11
Saudi Ambassador discusses latest developments in the Lebanese economic landscape with BDL acting Governor Wassim Mansouri
0
Middle East News
2024-01-14
Gaza war enters 100th day: Health Ministry spokesperson unveils toll, 'alarming' figures
Middle East News
2024-01-14
Gaza war enters 100th day: Health Ministry spokesperson unveils toll, 'alarming' figures
0
Middle East News
2023-09-08
‘Powerful earthquake’ kills 296, injures 153 in Morocco
Middle East News
2023-09-08
‘Powerful earthquake’ kills 296, injures 153 in Morocco
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:13
Renowned actor Fadi Ibrahim passes away aged 67
Lebanon News
02:13
Renowned actor Fadi Ibrahim passes away aged 67
2
Lebanon News
04:52
Israeli warplanes target vicinity of Baalbek, near Aadous
Lebanon News
04:52
Israeli warplanes target vicinity of Baalbek, near Aadous
3
Lebanon News
05:35
Israeli airstrike targets a hangar and a two-story building in Baalbek
Lebanon News
05:35
Israeli airstrike targets a hangar and a two-story building in Baalbek
4
Lebanon News
09:53
Hezbollah strikes Golani Brigade HQ in Nafah with 60 Katyusha rockets
Lebanon News
09:53
Hezbollah strikes Golani Brigade HQ in Nafah with 60 Katyusha rockets
5
Lebanon News
06:54
Israeli army says it bombed Hezbollah's air defenses in Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:54
Israeli army says it bombed Hezbollah's air defenses in Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
09:11
Breaking: 48 rockets launched from Lebanon towards Israel
Lebanon News
09:11
Breaking: 48 rockets launched from Lebanon towards Israel
7
Lebanon News
07:41
Israeli drone targets civilian car in Mjadel, southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:41
Israeli drone targets civilian car in Mjadel, southern Lebanon
8
Press Highlights
03:28
US rejects French paper: Doubts loom over Hezbollah-Israel tensions
Press Highlights
03:28
US rejects French paper: Doubts loom over Hezbollah-Israel tensions
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More