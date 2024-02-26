News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
7
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Vision 2030
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
7
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel files report with World Court on Gaza measures, says Israeli official
World News
2024-02-26 | 14:10
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Israel files report with World Court on Gaza measures, says Israeli official
Israel on Monday filed a report with the International Court of Justice about measures taken to comply with an interim ruling that called on it to prevent Gaza war actions that might amount to genocide, an Israeli official said.
The official did not provide details on the content of the report, which was filed hours before the deadline for its submission.
Last month the UN's top court ordered Israel to refrain from any acts that could fall under the Genocide Convention and to ensure its troops commit no genocidal acts against Palestinians after South Africa accused Israel of state-led genocide. Israel and its Western allies described the allegation as baseless.
In its ruling, the court said Israel specifically had to prevent and punish any public incitements to commit genocide against Palestinians in Gaza and to preserve evidence related to any allegations of genocide there. It also said the country must take measures to improve the humanitarian situation for Palestinian civilians in the enclave.
A final ruling in the case in The Hague could take years.
The latest Gaza war was triggered by an Oct. 7 Hamas-led attack on southern Israeli communities that Israel says left 1,200 killed and 253 taken hostage.
In the four months since, Palestinian authorities say Israel has killed nearly 30,000 people in blockaded Gaza, displaced most of its 2.3 million people, caused widespread hunger and disease, and laid waste to much of the territory.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
International Court Of Justice
Gaza
War
Next
Ukraine downs nine Russian drones and three missiles
Sudan's Darfur crisis: Aid blockade sparks international concern
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:57
Guterres warns that an Israeli attack on Rafah would mean "the end of humanitarian aid programs" in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:57
Guterres warns that an Israeli attack on Rafah would mean "the end of humanitarian aid programs" in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-25
Israeli war cabinet approves delegation to Qatar for Gaza truce talks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-25
Israeli war cabinet approves delegation to Qatar for Gaza truce talks
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-23
Israel's post-Gaza war plan: What does Netanyahu's plan entail?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-23
Israel's post-Gaza war plan: What does Netanyahu's plan entail?
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-23
Israel's military exports to India unaffected by Gaza war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-23
Israel's military exports to India unaffected by Gaza war
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
14:58
US appoints new special envoy to Sudan in push to end war
World News
14:58
US appoints new special envoy to Sudan in push to end war
0
World News
13:13
Iran's uranium stock enriched to 60% shrinks, but problems continue -IAEA
World News
13:13
Iran's uranium stock enriched to 60% shrinks, but problems continue -IAEA
0
World News
10:55
Hungary approves Sweden's NATO accession
World News
10:55
Hungary approves Sweden's NATO accession
0
World News
10:36
Belarusian opposition leader: Navalny 'murder' a green light for activist killings
World News
10:36
Belarusian opposition leader: Navalny 'murder' a green light for activist killings
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-02-25
Israeli strike near Syrian-Lebanese border claims lives of two Hezbollah members, reports SOHR
Middle East News
2024-02-25
Israeli strike near Syrian-Lebanese border claims lives of two Hezbollah members, reports SOHR
0
Lebanon News
03:42
Hezbollah downs Israeli drone in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:42
Hezbollah downs Israeli drone in southern Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-02-15
Houthi leader: We will continue attacks in solidarity with Palestinians
Middle East News
2024-02-15
Houthi leader: We will continue attacks in solidarity with Palestinians
0
Lebanon News
08:11
Two killed in Israeli strikes targeting Hezbollah's objectives in eastern Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:11
Two killed in Israeli strikes targeting Hezbollah's objectives in eastern Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports News
13:52
Watch Lebanon vs. Bahrain in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers at 9:00 PM on lbcgroup.tv or LB2!
Sports News
13:52
Watch Lebanon vs. Bahrain in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers at 9:00 PM on lbcgroup.tv or LB2!
2
Lebanon News
02:13
Renowned actor Fadi Ibrahim passes away aged 67
Lebanon News
02:13
Renowned actor Fadi Ibrahim passes away aged 67
3
Lebanon News
04:52
Israeli warplanes target vicinity of Baalbek, near Aadous
Lebanon News
04:52
Israeli warplanes target vicinity of Baalbek, near Aadous
4
Lebanon News
05:35
Israeli airstrike targets a hangar and a two-story building in Baalbek
Lebanon News
05:35
Israeli airstrike targets a hangar and a two-story building in Baalbek
5
Lebanon News
09:53
Hezbollah strikes Golani Brigade HQ in Nafah with 60 Katyusha rockets
Lebanon News
09:53
Hezbollah strikes Golani Brigade HQ in Nafah with 60 Katyusha rockets
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:17
Actor Fadi Ibrahim passes away, leaving behind a legacy
News Bulletin Reports
12:17
Actor Fadi Ibrahim passes away, leaving behind a legacy
7
Lebanon News
06:54
Israeli army says it bombed Hezbollah's air defenses in Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:54
Israeli army says it bombed Hezbollah's air defenses in Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
09:11
Breaking: 48 rockets launched from Lebanon towards Israel
Lebanon News
09:11
Breaking: 48 rockets launched from Lebanon towards Israel
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More