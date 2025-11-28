ICC rejects release for Philippines former President Duterte

28-11-2025 | 05:45
ICC rejects release for Philippines former President Duterte
ICC rejects release for Philippines former President Duterte

The International Criminal Court on Friday rejected a parole request by former Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte, who is accused of crimes against humanity during his war on drugs.

Presiding judge Luz del Carmen Ibanez Carranza told a hearing that it was "necessary" for the 80-year-old to remain in detention as the conditions proposed by his lawyers did not meet the conditions for parole. Duterte's lawyers say that his poor health means he should be freed ahead of his trial.

