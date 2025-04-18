Yemen Houthis announce missile attacks after deadly US strikes

18-04-2025 | 09:54
Yemen Houthis announce missile attacks after deadly US strikes
Yemen Houthis announce missile attacks after deadly US strikes

Houthis vowed Friday to hit back at intensifying U.S. raids, announcing they targeted two U.S. aircraft carriers and Israel following the deadliest American strikes on Yemen in more than a year.

"The American military buildup and continued aggression against our country will only lead to more counter-attack and attack operations, clashes and confrontations," Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree told a rebel-organized protest in the capital Sanaa, adding the group had targeted a military site near Israel's main airport and two US aircraft carriers.


AFP
 

