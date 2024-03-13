News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
16
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Kaser Adem - Al Saradib
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
16
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Germany backs Thailand's bid for OECD membership
World News
2024-03-13 | 14:54
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Germany backs Thailand's bid for OECD membership
Germany supports Thailand's bid to become a member of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday with Thai Premier Srettha Thavisin at his side.
Scholz, speaking with Srettha to reporters in Berlin, also said the two nations were working together to free their respective citizens who were taken hostage by Hamas in southern Israel last year.
Reuters
World News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Germany
Thailand
OECD
Olaf Scholz
Srettha Thavisin
Next
Putin: Russia will work with any elected US leader
China restaurant explosion kills one, injures 22
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-03-12
Germany to take part in Gaza humanitarian airdrops: Reuters sources
World News
2024-03-12
Germany to take part in Gaza humanitarian airdrops: Reuters sources
0
World News
2024-03-06
Germany calls on Israel to immediately retract its approval for construction of West Bank settlements
World News
2024-03-06
Germany calls on Israel to immediately retract its approval for construction of West Bank settlements
0
World News
2024-03-05
Germany's Defense Minister addresses security concerns after military call interception
World News
2024-03-05
Germany's Defense Minister addresses security concerns after military call interception
0
World News
2024-03-03
Berlin accuses Putin of seeking to 'destabilize' Germany in espionage case
World News
2024-03-03
Berlin accuses Putin of seeking to 'destabilize' Germany in espionage case
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
16:48
Washington is working to coordinate efforts to set maritime aid corridor into Gaza, says Blinken
World News
16:48
Washington is working to coordinate efforts to set maritime aid corridor into Gaza, says Blinken
0
World News
16:34
EU urges Israel to open more crossings so additional aid can reach Gaza
World News
16:34
EU urges Israel to open more crossings so additional aid can reach Gaza
0
World News
15:06
Blinken: Protecting civilians and providing Gaza aid must be a 'priority' for Israel
World News
15:06
Blinken: Protecting civilians and providing Gaza aid must be a 'priority' for Israel
0
World News
14:25
Italy refuses extradition of Palestinian to Israel over rights fears
World News
14:25
Italy refuses extradition of Palestinian to Israel over rights fears
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:16
Illegal internet networks: Lebanon's Ogero takes action
News Bulletin Reports
13:16
Illegal internet networks: Lebanon's Ogero takes action
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-12
Israeli warplanes flew over Keserwan at low altitude
Lebanon News
2024-03-12
Israeli warplanes flew over Keserwan at low altitude
0
Press Highlights
2024-02-27
Postponed progress: The standstill of Presidential negotiations
Press Highlights
2024-02-27
Postponed progress: The standstill of Presidential negotiations
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:50
UNRWA announces casualties in a strike targeting its largest warehouses in Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:50
UNRWA announces casualties in a strike targeting its largest warehouses in Rafah
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:00
Israeli strike on car in south Lebanon kills Hamas member
Lebanon News
06:00
Israeli strike on car in south Lebanon kills Hamas member
2
Lebanon News
04:04
Drone targets car south of Tyre, ignites fire
Lebanon News
04:04
Drone targets car south of Tyre, ignites fire
3
Lebanon News
05:27
Two civilians killed in Israeli airstrike on Tyre-Hosh road
Lebanon News
05:27
Two civilians killed in Israeli airstrike on Tyre-Hosh road
4
Press Highlights
02:58
Strategic alliances: Hamas' outreach to Hezbollah amid negotiation standstill
Press Highlights
02:58
Strategic alliances: Hamas' outreach to Hezbollah amid negotiation standstill
5
Lebanon News
07:37
Israeli military says it killed 'significant' Hamas member in Lebanon strike
Lebanon News
07:37
Israeli military says it killed 'significant' Hamas member in Lebanon strike
6
Press Highlights
01:34
US envoy's mission failure: A reflection of escalating Israeli aggression
Press Highlights
01:34
US envoy's mission failure: A reflection of escalating Israeli aggression
7
Lebanon News
04:45
Bou Habib files complaint against Israel for targeting civilians near southern border
Lebanon News
04:45
Bou Habib files complaint against Israel for targeting civilians near southern border
8
Press Highlights
01:56
Quintet Committee to visit Beirut soon amid Lebanese presidential discussions
Press Highlights
01:56
Quintet Committee to visit Beirut soon amid Lebanese presidential discussions
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More