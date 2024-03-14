News
Delta Air to restart flights to Israel starting June 7
World News
2024-03-14 | 03:32
Delta Air to restart flights to Israel starting June 7
Delta Air Lines said late on Wednesday it will resume flights to Israel starting June 7, becoming the second major US carrier to do so following the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas militants on southern Israel.
Delta said it will begin daily flights between New York-JFK and Tel Aviv on an Airbus A330-900neo following an extensive security risk assessment by the airline. United Airlines resumed flights to Israel earlier this month from Newark but does not plan to restart flights from other US cities until at least this fall.
Delta said it will offer about 2,000 seats weekly from New York to Israel and "continues to closely monitor the situation in Israel in conjunction with government and private-sector partners."
United, American Airlines and Delta all suspended US service to Israel in October following the Hamas attack.
Restarting US carrier flights to Tel Aviv signals a potential turning point for travel to Israel, after tourism dried up on security fears following the Hamas rampage and subsequent Israeli bombardment of Gaza.
Before Oct. 7, United had four direct flights daily to Tel Aviv from Newark, San Francisco, Washington and Chicago. The airline said the flights where service has not yet resumed "will be evaluated for resumption beginning in the fall."
Lufthansa, Swiss, Austrian, Aegean, and Air France, are among other airlines that have restarted flights to Tel Aviv.
American Airlines has halted flights through Oct. 28. Last October, more than 30 US lawmakers urged the airlines to resume flights to Israel "as soon as possible."
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Delta Air Lines
Flights
Israel
Hamas
