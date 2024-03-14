Delta Air to restart flights to Israel starting June 7

World News
2024-03-14 | 03:32
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Delta Air to restart flights to Israel starting June 7
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Delta Air to restart flights to Israel starting June 7

Delta Air Lines said late on Wednesday it will resume flights to Israel starting June 7, becoming the second major US carrier to do so following the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas militants on southern Israel.

Delta said it will begin daily flights between New York-JFK and Tel Aviv on an Airbus A330-900neo following an extensive security risk assessment by the airline. United Airlines resumed flights to Israel earlier this month from Newark but does not plan to restart flights from other US cities until at least this fall.

Delta said it will offer about 2,000 seats weekly from New York to Israel and "continues to closely monitor the situation in Israel in conjunction with government and private-sector partners."

United, American Airlines and Delta all suspended US service to Israel in October following the Hamas attack.

Restarting US carrier flights to Tel Aviv signals a potential turning point for travel to Israel, after tourism dried up on security fears following the Hamas rampage and subsequent Israeli bombardment of Gaza.

Before Oct. 7, United had four direct flights daily to Tel Aviv from Newark, San Francisco, Washington and Chicago. The airline said the flights where service has not yet resumed "will be evaluated for resumption beginning in the fall."

Lufthansa, Swiss, Austrian, Aegean, and Air France, are among other airlines that have restarted flights to Tel Aviv.

American Airlines has halted flights through Oct. 28. Last October, more than 30 US lawmakers urged the airlines to resume flights to Israel "as soon as possible."

Reuters
 

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Delta Air Lines

Flights

Israel

Hamas

LBCI Next
Putin calls on Russians to show 'patriotism' through voting in presidential elections
Washington is working to coordinate efforts to set maritime aid corridor into Gaza, says Blinken
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:37

Israeli military says it killed 'significant' Hamas member in Lebanon strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-13

Israeli strike on car in south Lebanon kills Hamas member

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-12

Source confirms to LBCI: Hamas and Israel accept proposal, truce expected within 48 hours

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-11

Hamas warns against aid cooperation with Israel amid Gaza war

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:01

Italy regulator fines TikTok $11 mln for not 'adequately' checking content

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:36

Axios: US expected to impose new sanctions against occupied West Bank outposts

LBCI
World News
04:35

Suggested US TikTok ban 'not fair,' China's foreign ministry expresses

LBCI
World News
04:02

UK reveals new extremism definition amid increased hate crimes against Jews, Muslims

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
03:06

Surprise visit: French foreign intelligence chief's unexpected trip to Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2023-11-09

Palestinian activist Mariam Abou Daqqa arrested in France after approved deportation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-11

MP Ashraf Baydoun to LBCI: Dialogue is necessary and the matter is a matter of persuasion

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:16

Illegal internet networks: Lebanon's Ogero takes action

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:29

US can stop Gaza aggression; Palestinian factions united to end conflict: Hezbollah's Nasrallah says in televised speech

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:30

Israel's internal dispute: Israeli army prepares for battle on northern front with Lebanon amid prisoner deal negotiations

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:37

Israeli military says it killed 'significant' Hamas member in Lebanon strike

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:06

Surprise visit: French foreign intelligence chief's unexpected trip to Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:01

Bekaa Valley: A new 'frontline' in Israel's target list

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:16

Illegal internet networks: Lebanon's Ogero takes action

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:16

UN report: Israeli tank strike killed 'clearly identifiable' Reuters reporter

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:36

Modernization plans: Will the Beirut Port development initiatives move forward?

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More