Russian army confirms repelling new infiltration attempts by armed groups from Ukraine

The Russian army announced on Saturday that it repelled new infiltration attempts in the border area of Belgorod by armed groups coming from Ukraine, incidents that have occurred recently and which the Kremlin sees as an attempt to disrupt the presidential elections that began on Friday and continue until Sunday.



The Russian Ministry of Defense said in a statement, "Attacks and attempts to infiltrate the territory of the Russian Federation by Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups [...] were thwarted."



AFP