UNICEF aid container looted at Haiti port

World News
2024-03-17 | 02:39
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UNICEF aid container looted at Haiti port
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
UNICEF aid container looted at Haiti port

The UN children's agency said on Saturday one of its aid containers at Haiti's main port, stocked with "essential items for maternal, neonatal and child survival," was looted as gangs increasingly control the capital.

Haiti is struggling to resolve a long-running political and humanitarian crisis that the children's agency, UNICEF, has warned is causing record hunger and life-threatening malnutrition in parts of the capital, Port-au-Prince.

The unelected prime minister, Ariel Henry, said this week he would step down once a transitional council was in place. Heavily armed gangs have taken over much of the city, and rights groups have reported widespread killings, kidnappings, and sexual violence.

UNICEF said one of its 17 containers had been looted at the Port-au-Prince port, where it said 260 humanitarian-owned containers were controlled by armed groups.

"Looting of supplies that are essential for life saving support for children must end immediately," said Bruno Maes, UNICEF's Haiti representative, in a statement.

"This incident occurs at a critical moment when children need them the most."

The supplies in the looted container included resuscitators and related equipment, UNICEF said. The agency warned that three out of four women in the Port-au-Prince area do not have access to basic healthcare and nutrition.

Also, in Port-au-Prince, some hospitals have been forced to close over safety concerns, and only two surgical operating facilities are operational, according to UNICEF.

Shortages of electricity, fuel and medical supplies have affected hospitals nationwide, with six out of ten facilities not able to function, UNICEF added.

Reuters
 

World News

Haiti

UNICEF

Aid

Container

Port

Gang

Violence

Port-au-Prince

LBCI Next
Ukraine drones attack refinery, target Moscow, disrupt power
Iceland volcano erupts again with lava fountains
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-03-10

Humanitarian situation in Haiti worsens amid armed violence

LBCI
World News
2024-03-09

Joe Biden's port for aid to Gaza might not be ready for 60 days, the Pentagon says

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-08

Five people reported dead by airdropped aid

LBCI
World News
2024-03-08

Cameron urges Israel to open port of Ashdod amid delay in Gaza aid port construction

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:55

Russian emigres in Armenia stand in line to vote against Putin

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:15

Netanyahu: Schumer speech calling for Israel election was inappropriate

LBCI
World News
08:43

Ukrainian drones have hit 12 Russian oil refineries

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:59

Germany's Scholz: Rafah assault would make regional peace 'very difficult'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:44

Frangieh calls for presidential elections and asserts commitment to constitution and national unity

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:40

Aid reaches northern Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-14

Rockets fired from south Lebanon towards Israeli sites in Galilee Panhandle: Al Jazeera

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-12

Joint efforts for resolution: Mikati and Cypriot FM discuss migration crisis and regional stability

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More