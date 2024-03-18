UN condemns the scale of human rights violations in Iran

Several countries at the United Nations on Monday condemned the scale of human rights violations in Iran, specifically noting the increase in the number of death sentences and their executions.



In contrast, some countries, including Russia, Cuba, and China, supported Iran during the discussions in the Human Rights Council.



The UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in Iran, Javid Rahman, said at the opening of the discussions, "I remain deeply concerned about the ongoing executions and the significant increase in the number of death sentences (...). At least 834 people were executed in 2023, an increase of 43% compared to 2022."



Several countries also expressed similar concerns, calling on Iran to suspend the implementation of death sentences.



French Ambassador Jerome Bonnafont expressed "France's deep concern about the alarming increase in the number of death sentences and their executions in Iran."



He pointed out that "16 women out of 24 executed globally in 2022 were executed in Iran, and at least 22 women were executed in Iran in 2023, the highest number since 2013."



US Ambassador Michele Taylor stated that "many detainees have reported that authorities used torture, sexual violence, and gender-based violence to extract confessions that formed the basis of death sentences."



She added that "Iran continues to intimidate, mistreat, and imprison human rights activists, journalists, lawyers, religious minorities, cultural figures, and political opponents," a sentiment echoed by several missions, including the European Union, the United Kingdom, Nordic and Baltic countries, and some Latin American countries such as Argentina.



Several countries denounced the extent of human rights violations in Iran, but the statement by the US ambassador prompted a response from the Iranian delegate who interrupted her to demand adherence to procedures.



Iranian delegate Samira Karimdoost said, "We are deeply concerned about the hostile and provocative language used by the US mission."



In her response to the rapporteur's remarks, she affirmed that "his report is neither realistic nor professional, but rather even less accurate and balanced."



Russia, Belarus, Venezuela, Cuba, North Korea, and Syria expressed their support for Iran, along with China, whose delegate stated that her country "appreciates the recent efforts made by the Iranian government to enhance and protect human rights."



AFP