Israeli Defense Minister to visit Washington next week on an official visit

2024-03-20 | 05:03
Israeli Defense Minister to visit Washington next week on an official visit
Israeli Defense Minister to visit Washington next week on an official visit

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant is heading to Washington next week for his first official visit since the outbreak of the war with Hamas. 

According to a statement released by his office on Wednesday, this visit will be based on an invitation from US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

While the statement did not provide an exact date for the visit, it confirmed that Gallant would meet with the US Defense Secretary at the Pentagon. 

The meeting agenda includes discussions on the war in the Gaza Strip, potential areas of bilateral military cooperation, and humanitarian issues.

AFP

