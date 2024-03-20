French Navy helicopter destroys Houthi drone

World News
2024-03-20 | 11:47
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
French Navy helicopter destroys Houthi drone
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
French Navy helicopter destroys Houthi drone

A French Navy helicopter destroyed a Houthi combat drone in the southern Red Sea to protect merchant ships, the EU's mission in the Red Sea, known as Aspides, said on Wednesday.

A French destroyer warship detected an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of the Iran-aligned Houthis flying near commercial vessels, according to a statement from Aspides' headquarters in the Greek town of Larisa.

The French warship's helicopter, "patrolling in the area, was guided by the destroyer to engage and destroy the drone with its machine gun," it said.

Aspides was launched in February to help protect the key maritime trade route from drone and missile attacks by Yemen's Houthi militia, who say they are retaliating against Israel's war on Gaza.

Reuters

World News

Middle East News

France

Navy

Helicopter

Houthi

Drone

LBCI Next
Australian, Chinese top diplomats meet to discuss trade, human rights
US State Dept approves possible sale of Abrams tanks to Bahrain
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-03-09

Fifteen drones downed: US Navy, coalition forces thwart Houthi attack

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-03-10

US, UK, French military shoot down Houthi drones

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-02-28

CENTCOM neutralizes five Houthi drones in Red Sea

LBCI
World News
2024-02-27

Washington destroys drones, naval vessels, and missiles belonging to Houthis

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
16:50

Arab foreign ministers, top Palestinian official to meet Blinken in Cairo on Thursday

LBCI
World News
15:46

Wall Street's main stock indexes gain ground after Federal Reserve keeps rates unchanged

LBCI
World News
15:29

US vows $47 mln humanitarian aid for Sudan, neighboring countries

LBCI
World News
12:38

US imposes sanctions on three Iran weapons-procurement networks

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:48

Hezbollah official makes landmark visit to UAE to facilitate the release of Lebanese nationals: Reuters sources

LBCI
World News
2023-12-26

White House: Israel's strategic affairs minister to meet Blinken

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-11

Saudi Ambassador discusses latest developments in the Lebanese economic landscape with BDL acting Governor Wassim Mansouri

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:08

LBCI sources unveil insights on Wafiq Safa's visit to the United Arab Emirates: Here are the details

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:58

Lebanon ranks second unhappiest in World Happiness Report 2024

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:16

Optimism in Lebanese presidential file: Saudi-Iranian harmony and Christian alignment

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:15

Bou Habib honors Yasmina Zaytoun's success with special passport

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:40

Detainee discussions: Wafiq Safa's sole purpose in the UAE visit

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:22

Lebanese government to provide compensation for victims of Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:48

Hezbollah official makes landmark visit to UAE to facilitate the release of Lebanese nationals: Reuters sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:21

Lebanese authorities release French drug dealer detained at Beirut Airport: AFP

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:10

Lebanese Minister of Agriculture to Al-Anbaa: Israel completely annihilated a sector

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More